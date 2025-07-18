After CVI diagnosis, White House physician gives verdict on Donald Trump's ‘bruised’ hands

After Karoline Leavitt's revelation Thursday that President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), the White House physician followed up with a memo on the POTUS's condition. Detailing that tests the 79-year-old went through, as well as the nature of the president's diagnosis, White House physician Sean Barbarella said that Trump is in "excellent condition." Make-up partially covers the back of the right hand of President Trump as he shakes hands with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.(REUTERS)

Barbarella wrote in the memo addressed to Leavitt, exclusively for the press release, that Trump "noted mild swelling in his lower legs," which prompted a thorough evaluation by the White House Medical Unit "in keeping with routine medical care and abundance of caution."

Tests found no evidence of deep vein thrombosis, a more serious condition that develops from CVI. Additionally, there were “no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness.”

Here's the memo:

"The President underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies," the memo read.

"Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70. Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease.

Also read: What is Chronic Venous Insufficiency? All on the condition Trump has been diagnosed with

"Laboratory testing included a complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, coagulation profile, D-dimer, B-type natriuretic peptide, and cardiac biomarkers. All results were within normal limits. An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function. No signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified," it added.

The concern around Donald Trump's health was sparked by photos of the president's hands being bruised, and partially covered in makeup, as a result. His swollen ankles were also photographed many times recently, fueling massive speculations.

Notably, back in April 2025, President Trump underwent a routine medical examination, which had also said that he was in "excellent condition." On Thursday, as Karoline Leavitt spoke to the media about it, she took a dig at them for their constant coverage of the President's hands and his aspirin treatment.