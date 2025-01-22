Menu Explore
After US Constitution, reproductive rights website vanishes in Donald Trump era: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 22, 2025 02:19 PM IST

The Joe Biden administration launched the website in 2022, after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

After the curious case of the US Constitution disappeared from the White House website, a federal website for information on reproductive rights and healthcare access is suddenly down.

The website is down after Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on Monday. (Representative image)
This comes after Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on Monday.

Reproductiverights.gov seemed to have gone offline, CBS News reported.

The Joe Biden administration launched the website in 2022, after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a case law establishing abortion rights. Apart from information about abortion rights, the website also included resources on accessing preventative care, including breast and cervical cancer screenings, prenatal care, and HIV screening.

Scientists, researchers, and health and environmental advocates have been bracing for potential changes to federal websites under the Trump administration. They’ve been worried about federal agencies curtailing publicly available information about hot-button topics on their websites, but not limited to climate change and reproductive rights.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which previously ran the reproductiverights.gov website, hasn't commented on it going down.

White House responds to US Constitution disappearance case

The US Constitution being missing from the White House's website just a day after Donald Trump took over as President sparked major concerns among netizens on Tuesday, but the Oval Office has assured that it will bring it back soon.

"It's day two. We are in the process of developing, editing and tweaking the White House website. As part of this ongoing work, some of the archived content on the website went dormant. We are committed to reloading that content in a short timeline," said principal White House deputy press secretary Harrison Fields, who was quoted as saying by USA Today.

While new links to Trump's presidential statements and remarks appeared along with the newly signed executive orders, what caught the eye was the missing pages of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

The page showed a 404 error, 'Page not found'.

Social media went berserk over this, and people began wondering about the newly inaugurated Trump administration's stance on the founding framework of the United States.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
Follow Us On