US Constitution removed from site? White House rushes to douse social media fire

The US Constitution being missing from the White House's website just a day after Donald Trump took over as President sparked major concerns among netizens, but the Oval Office has assured that it will bring it back soon. The White House website page of the US Constitution showing a 404 error. (whitehouse.gov)

Donald Trump's return to the White House was made prominently clear on its website as well, with a silhouette of the President and a bold-lettered "America is Back" message appearing on the homepage.

While new links to Trump's presidential statements and remarks appeared along with the newly signed executive orders, what caught the eye was the missing pages of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

The page showed a 404 error, 'Page not found'.

Social media went berserk over this, and people began wondering about the newly inaugurated Trump administration's stance on the founding framework of the United States.

Additionally, the Spanish-language version of the White House website also received a 404 error, telling them that the page could not be found.

White House responds

"It's day two. We are in the process of developing, editing and tweaking the White House website. As part of this ongoing work, some of the archived content on the website went dormant. We are committed to reloading that content in a short timeline," said principal White House deputy press secretary Harrison Fields, who was quoted as saying by USA Today.

Fields said that the Spanish translation section of the website will also be brought back soon, adding that the team is working on it.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump starts 2nd term with blitz of executive orders: Full list

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States in Washington on Monday, January 20. The Republican has made his way back to the Oval Office for a second term, beating Democrat Kamala Harris in the November 2024 presidential elections.

On day 1 of his return, Trump signed a slew of executive orders, including those requiring federal workers to return to full-time in-person work, withdrawing US from the Paris climate accord, birthright citizenship, and imposing regulatory freeze.

Back in 2017, when Trump had first entered the White House, his team had taken down website pages about the rights of the LGBTQ+ and climate change.