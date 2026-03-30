Alex Duong cause of death: What happened to the Blue Bloods comedian? All on his ‘rare’ eye cancer

Comedian and actor Alex Duong, known for his appearances on Blue Bloods and Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle, has died at the age of 42 following a prolonged battle with cancer, TMZ reported. Alex Duong, actor and comedian known for Roast Battle and TV roles in Blue Bloods passes away after rare cancer battle (Alex Duong Instagram )

Duong passed away after going into septic shock, with his death confirmed by a close family friend who was present during his final moments. He died at a hospital in Santa Monica, California, surrounded by loved ones.

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Alex Duong cause of death and health battle TMZ reported that Duong had been diagnosed last year with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of eye cancer, after experiencing persistent headaches behind his eye.

Alex received rounds of treatment and an eye patch after a biopsy revealed that the tumor was particularly aggressive. The condition reportedly led to severe complications. including vision loss in one eye and intensive treatment cycles.

Hilarie Steele, a very close friend of Duong and his family, set up a GoFundMe to “Aid Alex's journey to regain sight.”

“He recently underwent a major eye surgery to remove a malignant growth behind his eye, but instead of clear answers, he and his family have been met with uncertainty,” the GoFundMe page read.

Despite undergoing medical care, his health deteriorated in recent days, culminating in septic shock. Duong passed away in Santa Monica, California, at 11 am on Friday, March 27.

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Alex Duong career and legacy Duong built a reputation in the entertainment industry through stand-up comedy and television roles, including appearances in the popular police drama Blue Bloods.

Alex Duong also appeared on Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle, including a televised roast battle performance, which helped boost his profile in the stand-up comedy circuit.

Colleagues and fellow comedians, including Ronny Chieng and Atsuko Okatsuka, had rallied around Duong during his illness, organising benefit shows such as “The Alex Duong Has Cancer In His Eye Comedy Benefit Show” at the Largo in Los Angeles last year to support him and his family.

Following news of his death, tributes flooded social media. The Comedy and Magic Club posted on Instagram, saying, “Rest in peace, Alex Duong. Your humor, strength, and kindness made the world brighter. Thank you for all the laughs and love.”