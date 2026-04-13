Alex Jones threatens to ‘go nuclear’ after Trump mocks him, ‘If you think I’ve been coming after you…’

Conservative host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones threatened to “go nuclear” on his former ally, Donald Trump, after the President made mocking remarks. FILE PHOTO: Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Connecticut, U.S., October 4, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo (REUTERS)

The backlash follows Trump’s recent comments in which he criticized prominent right-wing personalities including Jones, dismissing them as irrelevant and attention-seeking. “They’re losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA,” wrote Trump on Truth Social. The president said that Jones was saying “some of the dumbest things.”

Besides Jones, he also lashed out on personalities like Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Tucker Carlson after they all accused him of acquiescing to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and criticized the decision to go on war with Iran.

Read More | Alex Jones breaks down in tears, says authorities threatened to shut down his studio: 'I was duped by someone'

Jones' fiery response Responding on his podcast, Jones delivered a fiery monologue, signaling he was prepared to intensify his criticism of Trump. He called for the ouster of Trump through the 25th Amendment as he was “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

The host hinted that he was not willing to let the issue slide and attach the President back. “I’m just going to scorched-earth Trump to get him back on track. The only way to do it is to go after him viciously,” said the podcaster.

Read More | Joe Rogan, Trump fan, questions claim that Renee Good tried to run over Jonathan Ross, ‘It seemed like she was…’

“So, if you think I’ve been coming after you. If you think that I’m trying to attack you, the Democrats who don’t buy anything from me and don’t like me and want to put me in jail. If you think I’ve been on your ass, say one more thing. One more thing outta your mouth and Laura Loomer, send him this! — One more thing when I’ve gone through hell backing your a** cause you’re the lesser of two evils, then I’m gonna show you how the cow ate the cabbage.”, he continued.

He also added that he was “not afraid of” President Trump and his team and will “politically throw you down the reactor shaft in like two seconds”. Alex Jones hosts his show ‘The Alex Jones Show’.