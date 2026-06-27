Alex Witt MS Now departure: Earnings from job, net worth in focus; what's next for veteran journalist
Alex Witt joined MS Now in 1999 and is now leaving after nearly three decades – putting focus on her next career step, and her earnings during this time.
Alex Witt, the veteran MS Now journalist, is set to leave the network after almost three decades there. Witt, 65, hosted the Alex Witt Reports weekend show.
She joined in 1999 as a news anchor and during her time with MS Now, Witt has anchored across the dayparts. Her coverage has included election cycles and overseas reportage. Witt has covered 9/11, the ongoing Ukraine war, and has followed Capitol Hill happenings closely.
Rebecca Kutler, president of MS NOW, reportedly shared a memo with the staff which said Witt “shared with us her plans to conclude her tenure with the company later this year, following an extraordinary career,” as per PEOPLE.
Kutler added “... Having anchored more hours on MS NOW than any other anchor in our network’s history, Alex has guided our viewers through many of the most significant stories that have defined a generation, including the 2003 Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, reporting from Ground Zero immediately following the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the devastating impact of Hurricane Katrina, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and more.”
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Her departure comes amid MS Now making changes in its weekend programming. From Sunday, June 28, MS Now moves away from regular live hours after 6pm ET, on weekends, opting instead for taped video podcasts from Crooked Media, and Nicolle Wallace and Chris Hayes of MS Now.
Witt's departure brought out reactions from industry veterans including Geoff Bennett of PBS News, who wrote “Saw the news that Alex Witt is departing MSNOW. For so many of us, watching weekend news meant watching Alex. Years later, I had the privilege of working alongside her. She can do it all -- and has done it all -- with intelligence, grace, warmth, and genuine professionalism. I can’t wait to see what your next chapter holds, @AlexWitt! Wishing you nothing but the best.”
Ed O'Keefe of CBS News added “Just saw the news the great @AlexWitt is leaving MSNOW. She is a generous, straight-shooting survivor in an often rough business. I’m among the thousands - yes, thousands - who’ve joined her through the years on Saturdays and Sundays. Her encouragement helped a newspaper guy realize maybe it was time to go TV full-time. Thank you, Alex, for being so generous, a straight-shooter, and a steady weekend warrior.”
With Witt's departure set for later this year, focus has shifted onto what's next in her career, and how much she has earned from her time at MS Now, formerly MSNBC.
Alex Witt MS Now earnings, net worth
Witt's net worth is estimated to be about $4 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. While her exact earnings from MS Now is not a matter of public record, CBS News reported in 2011 that Witt had signed a $200,000 contract with MS Now (then known as MSNBC).
This amount is only likely to have gone up in the coming years, with some estimates saying she made as much as $600,000 a year, though this could not be verified independently.
Alex Witt: What's next after MS Now exit
Witt has not officially announced her next step after she departs MS Now. Reports indicate she's currently focused on finishing out her tenure with the network.
Notably, Witt had started Alex Witt Reports back in 2011 and is departing at a time when MS Now embraces a new direction.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More