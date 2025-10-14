Aliko Dangote net worth: All on Nigerian businessman's multi-billion dollar fortune

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote is now closer than ever to reaching a 30 billion dollar net worth, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. If his wealth continues to rise Aliko Dangote could become the first African billionaire in modern history to reach 30 billion dollars.(REUTERS)

As of October 13 2025, the index lists his fortune at 29.6 billion dollars, just 400 million dollars short of the milestone. In August, Business Insider Africa reported, based on the same index, that he was 700 million dollars away from that figure.

If his wealth continues to rise, Dangote could become the first African billionaire in modern history to reach 30 billion dollars. Still, like other high-net-worth individuals, his fortune can change with market conditions.

Also read: Doug Lebda net worth: LendingTree founder's fortune and career explored

Bloomberg’s data currently shows his latest net worth change at plus 401 million dollars, with a year-to-date increase of plus 1.51 billion dollars.

The recent rise aligns with new growth in his cement business. Dangote opened a 160 million dollar cement plant in Attingue, about 30 kilometers north of Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire.

The 50-hectare site can produce three million metric tonnes per year, making it one of the company’s largest operations outside Nigeria. Company records show that the Attingue plant brings Dangote Cement’s total number of plants in Africa to 11, with a combined annual capacity of nearly 55 million tonnes.

Although cement remains a major part of his business, Dangote’s oil refinery has also been a major factor behind his rising wealth.

About Dangote Oil Refinery

The Dangote Oil Refinery, launched in May 2023, began production in October of the same year with an output of around 370000 barrels per day of diesel and jet fuel.

In May 2023, Bloomberg ranked Dangote as the 81st richest person in the world, with a net worth of 20.4 billion dollars. By late January 2024, his valuation had climbed past 20 billion dollars again, with a last change of plus 282 million dollars and a year-to-date gain of plus 6.91 billion dollars.

Aliko Dangote net worth in 2024 was 27.8 billion dollars

By July 2024, Bloomberg listed his fortune at 13.8 billion dollars after a reported 1 billion dollar loss. In October 2024, his net worth increased to 27.8 billion dollars.

At the start of 2025 his wealth was estimated at 28.1 billion dollars. Midway through the year it stood at 27.7 billion dollars with a year to date decline of 400 million dollars. In April his year to date change was plus 153 million dollars, showing how market movements can affect the figures.

By August 2025, Bloomberg’s index placed his net worth at 29.3 billion dollars, about 700 million dollars short of the 30 billion dollar mark.