Doug Lebda net worth: LendingTree founder's fortune and career explored

Doug Lebda, founder and CEO of LendingTree, died on October 12. He was 55. His death was announced on Monday, October 13, in a company statement. He founded the Charlotte-based company in 1996 and has taken it to new heights in the last few years, as per a WHQR report. Along with his company, Lebda’s net worth has also been significant, estimated to be in the millions. Doug Lebda, founder and CEO of LendingTree, died on October 12 at the age of 55.(X/@DougLebda)

Lebda tragically lost his life in an accident while he was in an all-terrain vehicle. Following his death, the company’s stock went down by 9 per cent. The news of his demise has sent shockwaves across the financial industry.

Doug Lebda: Net worth and financial assets

According to Benzinga, Lebda’s net worth is around $305 million. It was estimated after calculating his shares in their companies and their current market values. Apart from LendingTree, he was also associated with other ventures, including IAC and Eastman Kodak.

LendingTree was founded in 1996 after Lebda had a frustrating experience with a mortgage company. It went live in 1998, was listed on NASDAQ in 2000, and was briefly acquired by IAC. Apart from LendingTree, Lebda co-founded Tykoon in 2010. While it was also a financial services platform, the company was specifically aimed at children and families.

Developments at LendingTree after Lebda’s passing

The company, once founded by Lebda, has immediately appointed a new CEO to look after its internal affairs. Scott Peyree, President and Chief Operating Officer, has been named the new CEO. Meanwhile, board director Steve Ozonian has been appointed as the Chairman.

The company noted a dip in its share after the news of Lebda’s death went public. In its official statement, the company honoured Lebda as a “visionary leader” and credited his efforts for changing the landscape of financial services. The company mentioned that it would carry forward his passion and legacy. In the same statement, LendingTree announced its new leadership, which will be effective immediately.

In personal life, Doug is survived by his wife, Megan and their family.

