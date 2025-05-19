American Idol finale: Are Breanna Nix, John Foster, Jamal Roberts married? Family details here

American Idol Season 23's three finalists, Breanna Nix, John Foster, and Jamal Roberts, brought their A game to the stage on Sunday. Foster sang a song for his late friend, Maggie Dunn, who was killed in a 2023 accident. Several social media users and fans wondered about the finalists' family details. All three American Idol finalists (X)

Each contestant’s journey was bolstered by the support of their spouses and children, whose presence added emotional depth to their performances.

Breanna Nix

Breanna Nix, a 25-year-old singer from Texas, has leaned heavily on her husband, Austin Nix, throughout her Idol run. Austin was a constant presence, from her audition to the finale, often seen in the audience with their son, Emerson. Emerson, a toddler, stole hearts with his support, occasionally joining Austin to cheer for Breanna.

Breanna dedicated her finale performance of “Reflection” to Emerson. The Nix family’s bond, rooted in their shared faith and Texas roots, fueled Breanna’s drive, with Austin’s encouragement helping her navigate the competition’s pressures.

John Foster

John Foster, a 27-year-old from Louisiana, sang for his girlfriend, Brooklyn Bourque. He has no known children.

Jamal Roberts

Jamal Roberts, a 27-year-old PE teacher from Meridian, Mississippi, brought his family front and center. Married to an unnamed wife who maintains a low profile, Jamal is a father of three daughters: Harmoni (6), Lyrik (4), and newborn Gianna Grace, born in April 2025. Harmoni and Lyrik frequently appeared at Idol events.

Here are voting codes for all three finalists

Breanna Nix: Text 9 to 21523

John Foster: Text 12 to 21523

Jamal Roberts: Text 7 to 21523

Voting opened at the start of the live finale broadcast on May 18, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT and closed near the end of the show, approximately 10:00 PM ET. Each voter can cast up to 10 votes per finalist across all methods (e.g., 10 for Breanna, 10 for John, 10 for Jamal), totaling a maximum of 30 votes if supporting all three.