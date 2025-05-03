American man faces 53 years in prison for brutal murder of young Palestinian boy

Joseph Czuba, was sentenced by a US court to 53 years in prison on Friday, after he killed a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy and severely injured his mother in a brutal hate crime, days after the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. reported news agency Associated Press. Joseph Czuba killed the six year old Palestinian-American boy after reportedly getting agitated about the Gaza war.(AP)

The 73-year-old was found guilty of attempted murder and hate-crime charges in February, 2025, after he killed the young boy Wadee Alfayoumi and injured his mother Hanan Shaheen.

Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak sentenced Czuba to 30 years in prison for the boy's death and another 20 years consecutively for the attack on Shaheen. The judge also sentenced him to three years imprisonment for hate crimes.

The length of the sentences ensures that he will not outlive his stay in prison, effectively making it a death sentence.

Why did the man kill the young boy?

Evidence at the trial revealed that Czuba attacked the young Muslim boy and his mother because of their Islamic faith, which he perceived as a threat in light of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The Alfayoumi family had been renting rooms in Joseph Czuba’s home in Plainfield, Illinois, about 64 kilometers from Chicago when the attack happened.

The boy's mother testified and said that Czuba had attacked her and moved on to her son, after insisting that they leave his house because they were Muslim.

“He told me ‘You, as a Muslim, must die,’” said Shaheen, during her testimony at the trial.

Czuba's wife, whom he has since divorced, also stated that her ex-husband had become particularly agitated about the Israel-Hamas war.

Police stated during the trial that Czuba had pulled a knife from a holder on a belt and stabbed the boy 26 times, leaving the knife in the child's body.

They also stated that they found Czuba sitting outside the house with blood on his body and hands, after receiving a panicked 911 call from the mother.

“Some people are bringing this war to this country,” the boy's great-unce Mahmoud Yousef said. “We cannot do that. We can’t bring the war here. We cannot bring hatred to this country . . . we need that to stop."