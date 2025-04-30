MAGA's Valentina Gomez launches an expletive-laden anti-Muslim rant in Texas

Controversial MAGA activist Valentina Gomez interrupted a peaceful Muslim rally at the Texas State Capitol this week with a hate-filled tirade. Controversial activist Valentina Gomez interrupts Muslim event, facing backlash and support from fellow MAGA supporters.(X/Valentina Gomez)

Gomez, a controversial MAGA supporter, stormed the stage during the gathering, snatched the microphone from event organisers, and launched into an aggressive anti-Muslim rant. Her outburst was immediately met with chants of “Allahu Akbar” from the rally’s participants, who tried to drown out the hate speech with unity.

Video footage of the incident shows Gomez raising her voice as she declared, “Islam is the religion of r*pe, in**st and p**op**ilia where they bow down to a stupid rock and a false prophet... I will NEVER let Sharia Law take over Texas.”

“This is a Christian nation. There are 57 Muslim nations,” she added before clearing her off the stage.

Laura Loomer supports Valentina Gomez's Muslim hate speech

Shortly after the event, she posted a clip of her actions on social media with the caption: “Islam has no place in Texas. Help me to Congress so we can end the Islamization of America. I only fear God.”

Far right activist and NYT Best-selling author, Brigitte Gabriel, piped in saying, “I hope you have good security,” to which Gomez responded, “Whoever they send to come after me, will not be going back.”

Another controversial MAGA activist, Laura Loomer, touted Gomez's doing, commenting, “GO GIRL!! Love this!”

“You in the White House and me in Congress is what America needs,” Gomez swiftly replied.

Valentina Gomez, Colombian-American real estate investor, born in Medellín, Colombia, on May 8, 1999, moved to the States in 2009 and was raised in Jersey City, New Jersey.

In 2024, she ran for Missouri Secretary of State but failed to make a serious political impact. Her campaign made headlines not for policy proposals, but for inflammatory acts like burning LGBTQ+ books and telling voters not to be "weak and gay" while jogging through an LGBTQ+ neighbourhood.