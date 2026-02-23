American tourists captured at Guadalajara Airport? Mexico Embassy responds after El Mencho's killing

As reports of a shooting incident at Guadalajara International Airport broke on Sunday, the Mexican Embassy in Washington issued an urgent fact-check. This comes hours after officials confirmed that the military had wounded Nemesio Oseguera, the 59-year-old leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. He died while being flown to Mexico City. El Mencho's death sparked widespread violence across Mexico, with scary videos emerging from Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta and Tapalpa. Firefighters work to extinguish flames from a vehicle in Guadalajara, Mexico (REUTERS)

The military said that the raid was carried out with "complementary information" from US authorities. Six suspected cartel gunmen, besides Oseguera, were killed, and three soldiers were wounded. Two cartel suspects were arrested and a variety of weapons were seized, including rocket launchers capable of taking down airplanes and destroying armored vehicles.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau welcomed the operation and called Oseguera "one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins."

"This is a great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America, and the world. The good guys are stronger than the bad guys," he added.

‘American hostages at Guadalajara Airport’ Conservative commentator Laura Loomer, meanwhile, posted a video on social media, claiming that Americans were being attacked at Guadalajara Airport.

“After the US eliminated a top Cartel leader in Mexico today, Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) has retaliated by storming the Guadalajara Airport with armed gunmen. They are now taking American tourists hostage at nearby highways and hotels,” she said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Mexican Embassy was quick to respond.

“This post is false. The military operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco, aimed at capturing Rubén “N,” alias “Mencho,” was planned and executed by Mexican Special Forces. The action was carried out within the framework of bilateral cooperation, with U.S. authorities providing complementary intelligence. Mexican National Guard and Army troops are currently reinforcing security in Jalisco and neighboring states to maintain order,” it noted.

Loomer responded by alleging that the embassy was attacking her. “It’s actually not fake news! There’s plenty of reports on the ground that show the Cartel is threatening to storm hotels if their demands are not met by 5pm. They already stormed the airport as well. And how about you express more gratitude to US Special Forces… You act like Mexico would have done this with without US support. Please. Everyone knows the Cartel runs @Claudiashein! Mexico is a failed state. The Mexicans should be kissing President Trump’s ass!! Who runs this account???”