American woman dies after elephant attacks safari vehicle in Africa, terrifying video viral

A frightening video has captured the moment a massive elephant charged at a safari vehicle in Zambia. The 5-ton bull elephant flipped the vehicle over several times, resulting in the death of an 80-year-old American woman. An American woman died after an elephant attacked a safari vehicle in Africa (Pixabay - representational image)

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was among six tourists with the group Wilderness Zambia. On Saturday, March 31, they were out on a photography tour when the attack took place.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“At around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning the six guests were on the game drive when the vehicle was unexpectedly charged by the bull elephant,” Wilderness Zambia CEO Keith Vincent said in a statement, according to New York Post.

What does the video show?

Footage captured by a passenger shows the elephant running towards the vehicle, getting driven along a bush-lined road. Barrelling towards the vehicle, the animal flips it over.

One woman later succumbed to her injuries, and another is hospitalised. Four others were treated for minor injuries.

“Our guides are all extremely well-trained and experienced, but sadly in this instance the terrain and vegetation was such that the guide’s route became blocked and he could not move the vehicle out of harm’s way quickly enough,” Vincent said.

A helicopter was sent to the scene by the management of Kafue National Park in order to evacuate the victims. “This is a tragic event and we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the guest who died. We are also, naturally, supporting those guests and the guide involved in this distressing incident,” said Vincent.

According to the Nigerian Bulletin, arrangements are now being made by the tour group to return the woman’s body to the United States. The group that was attacked was reportedly staying at Africa's largest game reserve – Lufupa Camp in the Kafue National Park. The park is managed by African Parks, who controls 22 other wildlife sanctuaries in Africa.