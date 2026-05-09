Amouranth forced to hide as gunfire erupts near home: 'He shot like 9-10 times'

Popular Twitch streamer Amouranth was forced to take shelter after gunfire erupted near her residence. The footage of the incident later surfaced online. Amouranth shared updates and surveillance footage after gunfire broke out near her residence. (Twitch) The situation gained attention after Amouranth posted updates on X describing the incident. She first put a brief message informing: "Lots of gunfire outside right now." followed by the shifting message. “Barricaded down and safe for now,” she said.

Security footage showed gunfire near the property Amouranth and her husband, Nick Lee, shared CCTV footage after the incident. The footage captured a hooded individual walking near their property before multiple gunshots were heard in the area. The clips quickly circulated across social media platforms and generated concern among fans and friends. According to the timeline of the footage, the individual was first seen walking outside around 2:30 a.m. After a few minutes, gunfire erupted off-camera, and the person reappeared in the area later. However, there is no evidence to prove that the individual seen in the footage was directly involved in the shooting. Amouranth later reacted to the footage online “Wild behaviour, no cap,” Amouranth said. Her husband, Nick Lee, also reacted through his account by stating, "He shot like 9-10 times."

Incident revives concerns after previous home invasion Almost one year before, Amouranth experienced a violent home invasion at her Houston residence. In March 2025, some masked intruders broke into her house and demanded access to her cryptocurrency accounts. She said that she was assaulted and pistol-whipped. Speaking about that earlier incident, Amouranth previously said: “They shot down my door.”