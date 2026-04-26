Melbourne, Three days ago, People magazine posted a clip from an interview with actor Anne Hathaway, who is currently on a global press tour. One of the questions concerned Hathaway's feelings about ageing. In her response, she – a non-Muslim – casually threw the word "inshallah" in mid-sentence. Anne Hathaway’s inshallah moment goes viral. Here’s what it means, when it can be used

The reaction was big. The clip quickly went viral, with the incident reported on Al Jazeera, Grazia, and HuffPost, among others. Why has this moment struck such a chord with Muslims and Arabs worldwide?

So what does it mean?

Inshallah is an Arabic term that means "if God wills" or "God willing".

The term is most commonly associated with Muslims, as the explicit exhortation to use "inshaallah" appears in the Quran, a revelation Muslims believe was first received by Muhammad in 610 CE.

Chapter 18, verses 23-24, instructs people not to say "I will do that in the future" without adding "inshaallah" – if God wills. Muslims regularly use the phrase in daily life as an affirmation that, ultimately, everything is under divine – not human – control.

The term is not exclusive to Muslims, however. Christian Arabs will also regularly use it, as will other people from different communities living in Muslim countries.

'Inshallah' and pop culture

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While the expression has a long history and is meant to symbolise humanity's submission to the divine will, its less lofty colloquial use is covered online.

Some Westerners who move to Muslim-majority countries have expressed their frustration at inshallah being used as a euphemism for "no" when a person wants to avoid giving a firm negative answer.

Similarly, Muslim teens have made plenty of social media posts complaining about the relatable experience of their parents hiding behind "inshallah" when they really mean "no". In this context, it's more of a gentle letdown wrapped in divine decree.

In recent years, we've seen several notable uses of the term by non-Muslims living in the West. Drake, for instance, used it in his 2018 song Diplomatic Immunity.

In 2020, Joe Biden invoked inshallah during his presidential debate with Donald Trump, when Trump was asked about his tax returns. Biden's sarcastic tone implied he didn't mean it in its literal sense.

The Muslim community's response to Hathaway's use of inshallah has been overwhelmingly positive, even if a small number are cynically viewing it as a publicity stunt targeting Arab and Muslim markets.

But most users are loving it, calling her "Anne Halal-away", "Sister Anne-shallah Hathaway", and "inshaAllah my princess of Genovia!!!"

It can be confusing to unfamiliar onlookers why some off-hand comments by celebrities can receive praise, and others vitriol.

Meme culture as a mode of belonging

So why has Hathway's use of inshallah landed so well? To answer this, it helps to understand meme culture, as well as the shared experiences of modern, Western Muslims.

Take, for example, this highly memeified photo of a flyer stuck to a noticeboard advertising a "halal family movie night" for "Finding Nemo 2".

At first glance, this photo is unremarkable.

But it has the key ingredients to break from the confinement of its target audience and captivate broad sections of the internet, including non-Muslims.

Namely, the endearingly amateur clip art design, the wholesome idea of a "halal movie night", and the earnest and now iconic tagline, "inshallah they find him".

"Inshallah, they find him" has launched into many new memes, solidifying and ingratiating the phrase to countless online users over the years.

Hathaway's "inshallah" also came in a highly primed online environment.

Last week, the official Sesame Street social media accounts posted Elmo enthusiastically learning Arabic phrases from actor Ramy Youssef. Elmo learned "habibi" and "asalaamu 'alaykum" , to the delight of many Muslims and Arabs.

These terms are important and beloved to many Arabs and Muslims. While only a minority of global Muslims are Arabs, Arabic as the language of the Quran is a lingua franca that binds Muslims through ritual practice.

When can non-Muslims use such terms?

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Earlier this month, Trump posted an expletive-laden threat to the Iranian government, concluding with the phrase, "Praise be to Allah". The response to Trump's post was intensely negative.

The responses to these different uses of Arab and Muslim expressions provide clarification for anyone wondering if, or when, it is ok for non-Muslims and non-Arabs to use these terms. Put simply, they are fine when used correctly, warmly, and without disrespect.

Trump's use, conversely, was clearly designed to be belligerent and mocking. He took a phrase that is regularly used by Muslims, and which has profound religious significance, and turned it into a sarcastic insult pegged to a violent threat.

For Muslims and Arabs, who have felt their religion and cultures denigrated, pathologised, and held in contempt for hundreds of years by the West, Trump's use was indefensible. And it is this same history that makes these communities particularly pleased when their expressions are acknowledged politely and affectionately.

No human likes their important expressions or practices being abused or mocked – but most do like to be affirmed. Hathaway got it right. Here's to more of that, inshallah. SKS

SKS

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