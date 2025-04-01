April Fools' Day is a day to celebrate jokes, laughter, and hilarity. On this day, observed on April 1 throughout the world, people surprise their close ones with harmless jokes and pranks, turning everyday stress into relief and fun. April Fools’ Day 2025: Hailarious Reddit conversation reveals prank announcments that turned out real (Unsplash - representational image)

This year, a Reddit page has users listing April Fools’ prank announcements that actually turned out to be real. The conversation includes several Reddit users noting down incidents where prank announcements made on April Fools' Day actually came true.

April Fools’ prank announcements that turned out to be real

One user wrote on the page, “Game Informer every year had a section called "Game Infarcer" where they'd have a fake editor talk about a bunch of fake news stories. One year had an article about something called a WiiDS, which was a home console that could also be taken with you and used as a portable console. A little while later the Switch was announced.” “don't forget Gmail was announced on an April Fools,” another wrote, referring to an incident where articles on April 1 about Google launching the email service Gmail were mistaken by many as a joke. One user said, “Saints Row: Enter the Dominatrix, which they announced was real like a month later and then THQ ruined that by ordering Volition to merge it with SR4 and then dying”.

“TF2 introducing Jararte as the Sniper’s secondary weapon was widely considered another joke at the time of announcement, only for it to actually be real,” one user wrote, while another said, “Crab Champions. The original Crab Rave was released April 1st 2018. Crab Champions was revealed April 1st 2019, and released April 1st 2023. Almost two years later he still updates the game and it's still a very fun rougelike.” A user wrote, “Before ThinkGeek was bought by Gamestop, they would put some silly products on April Fools and then a few months later announce it's a real product. These include a Star Wars Tauntaun sleeping bag and a Back to the Future flux capacitor USB car charger.” Another noted, “Warhammer reintroducing a revamped version of the space dwarfs that hadn't been around since the 90s via a trailer on april fools”.