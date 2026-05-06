Archbishop Mitty: Shooting feared amid lockdown report; first details from San Jose high school

Another person on Facebook claimed that the lockdown was due to a phoned-in threat. “Updated reports indicate a phoned-in threat prompted the lockdown at Archbishop Mitty High School. Police are at the school and clearing the area, per local scanner sources. No further updates will be provided,” they wrote.

“Archbishop Mitty High School Lockdown: Serious Incident at Archbishop Mitty in San Jose, Calif,” one report on Facebook claimed . On X a post read “A wave of panic spread across Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, California, after reports of a possible shooting or active threat triggered an immediate lockdown and a large-scale police response.”

A reported lockdown at Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, California prompted fears about a possible shooting there. The school is at 5000 Mitty Way, and reports of the lockdown was shared on social media .

The person shared a screenshot from a Nextdoor notification, which noted there had been a shooting nearby. Nextdoor is an app for neighborhoods where one can get local tips.

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The San Jose Police Department is yet to comment on the issue.

More reports on what possibly happened at Archbishop Mitty Other pages also reported on police action near the school, which prompted fears of a possible shooter. However, there's been no confirmation in this regard yet.

“The situation unfolded during school hours when school officials received information suggesting a potential threat on or near campus. Acting swiftly, administrators initiated lockdown procedures,” one page wrote on Facebook. Another added “Archbishop Mitty High School Lockdown Today-Authorities respond after threat in San Jose.”

No official word was issued on the Archbishop Mitty school page either.

What to know about Archbishop Mitty High School Archbishop Mitty High School is popularly known as Mitty. It is a private Catholic high school, which had been named for John Joseph Mitty, the fourth Archbishop of San Francisco.

The school has robust emergency procedures in place. “Students who are on campus during an emergency situation will remain on campus until they are released by authorized AMHS personnel or emergency response/law enforcement personnel. When prudent, such personnel will release students or retain them on campus in keeping with the instructions given by individual parents on the current Emergency/Disaster Release Information Form that is on file with the school and which is updated each summer,” the school instructions read. It defines emergency situations as natural disasters or cases where weapons or threats are detected on campus.

“AMHS faculty and staff members will remain on campus during and after an emergency situation to supervise those students who have not been released to go home or picked up,” the instructions further add.