Arizona dust storm: Scary haboob spotted near Phoenix | Video

A scary haboob - the name for a dust storm in Arizona- was spotted in Arizona's Maricopa County on Tuesday amid a dust storm warning for multiple areas in the state issued by the NWS. A video of the dust storm was shared on social media. It showed a massive cloud of dust in the sky approaching the San Tan Valley area. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Here's the video:

The National Weather Service issued the alert for multiple areas in Maricopa County and Pinal County on Monday till 5:45 p.m. MST.

"Be ready for zero visibility. Pull Aside, Stay Alive," the alert read. "When visibility drops, pull far off the road and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights off to keep your foot off the front brake. Infants and elders and those with respiratory issues are urged to take precautions."

Locals shared multiple videos from the area, which showed pitch-dark visibility as the dust swarmed over the city skies.

Here's a video from Chandler, Arizona, as the haboob moved towards Phoenix:

The dust storm condition started at around 4:30 p.m. local time in the Phoenix Valley area in Maricopa County and the nearby Pinal County in Arizona.

Among the areas placed under the alert were along the I-10 near Avondale and Goodyear and I-10, Interstate 17 and U.S. Route 60 near Phoenix.

Haboobs are a common form of intense dust storm common in desert areas, such as Arizona, especially in the monsoon season. It is quite common in West Asia and the Sahara Desert. Haboobs can bring walls of dust thousands of feet high, drastically reducing visibility.