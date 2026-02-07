Arvada fire: Massive blaze reported near Colorado Highways 93 and 72, pre-evacuation notice issued for Candelas

A vegetation fire broke out in Arvada, Colorado, near the intersection of Colorado Highways 93 and 72 shortly before 8:50 a.m. Saturday. Crews from Coal Creek Canyon Fire and Arvada Fire responded to the scene. Massive fire reported in Arvada, Colorado. (UnSplash)

In an initial post on X, Arvada Fire said, "Arvada Fire along with Coal Creek Canyon Fire are responding to a small vegetation fire reported from the Hwy 93 & 72 intersection. Updates to follow."

Less than 20 minutes later, the department reported, “Breezy conditions and dry fuels enabled this fire to quickly grow in size. Forward progress from the fire has been stopped at Hwy 93 and firefighters are working to extinguish any active fire fronts.”

Pre-evacuation notice As a precaution, law enforcement issued a pre-evacuation notice for the Candelas community.

Arvada Fire wrote, "Law enforcement has issued a pre-evacuation notice for the Candelas community. The fire is still on the NW side of Hwy 93&72 as firefighters work on placing the fire under control in windy conditions."

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also provided an update, writing on Facebook, "JCSO on scene of a grass fire at Hwy 93 & Hwy 72, causing a full road closure in all directions. The fire appears to have started along the railroad tracks. Multiple agencies and resources on scene."

Photos and videos from the scene showed firefighters battling the blaze as smoke filled the air.