As MAGA turns on Trump, Obama set to deliver ‘knockout blow’ to him amid Epstein files row

MAGA seems to be turning on President Donald Trump. After the 79-year-old's statement, defending Attorney General Pam Bondi amid the Epstein files saga, several conservative commentators criticized the administration. Videos of people burning MAGA hats and other merchandise surfaced on social media. Now, it is being reported that former President Barack Obama will step into the ring to deliver a knockout blow to Trump, months before the midterm elections. Donald Trump speaks with former U.S. President Barack Obama as Melania Trump looks on(Getty Images via AFP)

Axios reported that Obama will be a guest at a fundraiser in Red Bank, New Jersey, on Friday. He will be accompanied by Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin as the party is looking to take advantage of the infighting in the Republican Party.

According to the report, New Jersey Gov Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy, are hosting the event. Rep Mikie Sherrill will also be attendance.

Why Obama's intervention will be a blow to Donald Trump

Obama stepping in is expected to give the Democratic Party a much-needed boost, especially after they lost both the House and the Senate after the 2024 election. The former president is putting his weight behind Sherrill in her battle against Republican Jack Ciattarelli for NJ governor.

The gubernatorial and state legislative elections in New Jersey are likely to be a test for both parties ahead of the 2026 midterms, where the Democrats hope to reclaim the House. The New Jersey event will also mark Obama’s first fundraiser since last November, when Kamala Harris lost to President Trump.

Trump on the back foot

Meanwhile, Trump addressed concerns about the infighting in his administration. The 79-year-old defended Attorney General Pam Bondi on Saturday amid backlash against her from some of Trump's supporters over how the Justice Department handled the investigation into the death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged clientele.

Trump said "nobody cares about" Epstein, and that more time or energy must not be wasted on his case, as he tried to unite his base of supporters in a nearly 400-word post on Truth Social.

"What's going on with my "boys" and, in some cases, "gals?" They're all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what's happening," Trump said.

