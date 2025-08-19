Atascadero 'Carlos Fire' map: Videos show massive blaze on San Carlos Road, California

A vegetation fire broke out in the 8600 block of San Carlos Road of Atascadero, California. Fire teams are on the spot and KEYT TV reported that the Atascadero Fire Department is saying that no structures appear to be threatened in the area. No structures are under threat in the area due to the fire. Image for representation(Pixabay)

Forward progress of the fire stopped before 3:15 pm, Monday, and stood at 40 acres, the publication added, citing the fire department.

Watch Duty, a non-profit reporting on real-time fire updates, noted that the combat was on against the blaze in the San Luis Obispo County area using different methods.

Videos and images show Atascadero fire

Clips shared online showed the fiery blaze.

“Fire bombers circling the latest fire, this one in Atascadero,” the person said.

Another person shared a clip of the fire where white smoke can be seen billowing up to the skies. Yet another clip shows a dog looking on at the fire, and the person posting the video remarked, “Oh man what now!! There was a fire right next to this one a couple weeks ago.”



The amount of smoke visible gives an idea of the size of the fire.

Hindustan Times could not verify if the videos are from today's fire.

Also Read | Massive fire erupts near San Antonio Airport: Hazmat teams respond to chemical blaze

However, images have also been gathered from University of San Diego's Alert California initiative, which shows smoke rising from where the fire is raging.

Fire in California.(Alert California)

An image captured by the live cameras of the Alert California initiative shows where the fire is burning. Another image captures the scene from further away.

California fire(Alert California)

Watch Duty noted that Incident Command has put in a request for 5 closest Type 3 Engines (Wildland Engines) while Air Attack sought 2 Air Tankers and 2 Type 1 Helicopters, which can drop a large amount of water. Citing Air Attack, Watch Duty also noted that 2 Air Tankers and 1 Helicopter have been released.

The current blaze comes after the barn fire at 8620 San Carlos on Saturday, August 2. Nine acres of vegetation was burnt and one barn lost, the City of Atascadero announced in a press release.