Barack Obama to appear on Michelle Obama's ‘IMO’ podcast to speak about ‘divorce’? Check full guests list here

Michelle Obama, the former First Lady, and Craig Robinson, her elder brother, have decided to launch a new podcast series, where they will discuss their thoughts on a range of listeners' issues. Michelle Obama and her brother spoke about Robinson's divorce and her early hesitation to back her husband's presidential campaign, according to a New York Times review of the first two episodes.(Instagram/@michelleobama)

'IMO With Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson' will be produced by Higher Ground, a media organisation that was created by Michelle and former President Barack Obama.

The podcast will include conversations about relationships, life, and the wider world.

Every week, a distinguished guest will join Michelle and Robinson to answer questions from the public, offering humor, anecdotes, and wisdom.

“From resilience in the face of life’s challenges to navigating relationships, parenting, family and faith, ‘IMO’ sees the First Lady at her most relaxed and honest,” stated Variety, citing Higher Ground’s statement.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Michelle wrote, “There’s a lot going on in the world right now.”

“We’re living through some really complicated and confusing times and on top of that, folks are trying to juggle family life, work dynamics, relationships, aging parents, and more,” she explained.

She stated, “That’s why my brother @CraigMalRob and I are launching our new podcast — @IMOPodcasts with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson.”

Will Barack Obama appear on Michelle's podcast?

‘IMO’ will debut its first two episodes on March 12 and will release fresh episodes every week on key platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

According to a New York Times review of the first two episodes, Michelle and her brother spoke about Robinson's divorce and her early hesitation to back her husband's presidential campaign.

While there is no confirmation on Barack's appearance on the podcast, the upcoming episodes will feature guests such as Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach, Elaine Welteroth, Angie Martinez, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Logan Ury, Seth and Lauren Rogen, Jay Shetty, Tyler Perry, Keke Palmer, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.

The podcast comes at a time when Obamas have been plagued by false divorce rumors following Michelle's absence from both President Donald Trump's inauguration and former President Jimmy Carter's funeral.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show late last year, Jennifer Aniston publicly denied rumors that she had an affair with Barack. She even claimed that she knows Michelle better than Barack and that she had only “met him once.”

However, Barack shared a heartfelt Valentine's Day message for Michelle, demonstrating that their marriage was still going strong.