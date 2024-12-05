Barron Trump’s real voice heard for the first time since childhood: ‘Melania did a fantastic job,’ internet reacts

Barron Trump has always been in the public eye for his accomplishments—whether it’s helping his father win a second term or getting into NYU’s business school on merit. But recently, the world heard his real voice for the first time since childhood. A short clip from election night, where Barron was seen talking to UFC boss Dana White, quickly went viral. The internet couldn’t help but gush over his polite, gentlemanly tone, with many praising his composure and maturity. TOPSHOT - Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) arrives for an election night event alongside former US First Lady Melania Trump and his son Barron Trump at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

Barron Trump's voice revealed for the first time

A viral clip from the documentary series Art of the Surge showed 18-year-old Barron Trump speaking in public for the first time. “Hello. How are you? It’s very nice to see you,” he said while shaking a woman’s hand. He then turned his attention to Dana White, offering him a handshake as well. “Hello. How are you? It’s very nice to finally meet you,” the incoming first son said. The president-elect, surprised the two hadn’t met before, jokingly asked White, “Can we make him into a fighter?”

While everyone laughed around, Trump in the video pointed out how famous Barron is among the young supporters. “I gave him a shout-out last night, and the place went crazy: Ba-ron, Ba-ron,” the President-elect proudly said, probably referring to his son’s role during the presidential campaign.

Commenting on the video, one user said, “Like father, like son.” A second praised Melania for Barron’s proper upbringing, stating, “Melania did a perfect job keeping him away from the spotlight and raising a gentleman.” “His words speak volumes,” a third user remarked. “Sounds like a future president to me,” a fourth chimed in. “Sounds like Timothée Chalamet,” another person said, comparing Barron’s voice to the Hollywood actor’s. “Barron is such a gentleman,” one more commented.

How Barron Trump's strategy helped Trump connect with young voters

During his second presidential campaign, Donald Trump shifted focus to podcasts and social media, prioritising them over legacy media, a move that helped him connect with younger voters. Much of this shift is credited to his son Barron, who played a crucial role in arranging these podcast appearances and suggesting strategies that were widely praised by MAGA campaign advisors as well. Trump himself acknowledged Barron’s influence, noting how he encouraged him to venture into alternative media, like the hugely popular Joe Rogan podcast.

Trump's appearances on shows like Joe Rogan Experience, This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Flagrant with Andrew Schulz, and PBD Podcast with Patrick Bet-David have garnered millions of views, boosting his reach to a younger audience.