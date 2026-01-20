Beckham family drama: David Beckham reacts as son Brooklyn claims parents tried to ‘ruin’ his marriage

David Beckham seems to have finally spoken out following his son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's shocking Instagram post criticizing his parents. Brooklyn Beckham publicly criticizes his parents for allegedly undermining his marriage to Nicola Peltz. David Beckham responds, discussing the effects of social media on mental health and the importance of parents letting children learn from their mistakes. (Instagram)

In a social media post amid speculations around Beckham family feud, Brooklyn asserted that he does not wish to mend his relationship with his dad David Beckham and Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, he alleged that his parents are attempting to “ruin” his marriage to American billionaire heiress and actress Nicola Peltz, who is the daughter of businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family,” Brooklyn stated, noting that his parents have been “trying endlessly to ruin” his relationship with his wife, even before their wedding in 2022. He took on a double-barreled surname after the marriage.

“I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” shared with his 16.3 million followers in an extensive statement that was posted across six stories on the social media platform.

David Beckham reacts During an appearance on CNBC’s financial show Squawk Box on Tuesday, January 20, David, 50, talked about social media and its impact on mental health in light of Brooklyn’s statement from the day before, mentioning that his children had "made mistakes."

“I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad,” David stated.

“The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous,” he remarked. “But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children.”

David subsequently spoke about his children — Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14 — whom he shares with his spouse, Victoria Beckham.

“And I have tried to do the same, I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids.”

He went on to say that parents should allow their kids to make “those mistakes” too.