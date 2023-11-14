'Being in Army is worse than OnlyFans,’ Mia Khalifa's resurfaced video raises cancel calls

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa has reignited a social media storm by revisiting her bold statement from a year ago, claiming that being in the military is "worse than OnlyFans." Khalifa, known for her candid views, made the controversial comparison during an appearance on the Ziwe talk show in July 2022. Mia Khalifa sparks debate with statement that being in the military is worse than being on OnlyFans.

Discussing the broad spectrum of industries involving personal exposure, host Ziwe Fumudoh questioned whether there was a fundamental difference between them. "So we have OnlyFans, and then we have the sex work industry, and then we have like actors, is there a difference between these industries or are we all fundamentally selling our bodies in some way?" he asked.

Khalifa responded by asserting, "Honestly, I think that selling your body, like if we are going by that definition, being in the army is worse than being on OnlyFans. You're selling your body to the government."

Reigniting the conversation more than a year later, Khalifa thrust her statement back into the spotlight by posting a TikTok video on X (formerly Twitter) on Veterans Day. The clip featured Khalifa delivering her controversial comment, seamlessly transitioning to a shot of a major sitting in a vehicle, visibly perturbed.

Khalifa's post was a direct response to comedian Marcella Arguello, who reminisced, "Who else remembers being against the Iraq war and people being like oh wow so you don't SUPPORT OUR TROOPS?!?! And then having the most dumb conversation about being anti American when you were just anti killing innocent people. Anyway, this feels like that."

The conversation also touched upon the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, adding a layer of complexity to Khalifa's remarks. Her vocal support for Palestinians and criticism of Israel's actions have stirred controversy, leading to severed ties with companies like Playboy and her dismissal from a role at Red Light Holland.

Also Read | Mia Khalifa extends support to Palestine amid Hamas attack on Israel, gets blasted on social media

Khalifa defended her stance, emphasizing the distinction between supporting Palestine and her business decisions. In response to her termination, she expressed regret for not scrutinizing potential ties with Zionists, acknowledging the impact on her opportunities.

While controversy continues to surround Khalifa's statements, social media reactions have been diverse. Some argue that both military service and OnlyFans have their merits, with one user noting, "Soldiers give up their human rights so you can have yours… Mia is from there and gets it."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!