Bellevue shooting: Shots fired at Best Buy parking lot amid active shooter reports

Updated on: Jul 23, 2025 06:17 am IST

Shots fired at Bellevue Best Buy; one suspect in custody, second fled into REI and escaped. Police still searching for the passenger.

Police in Bellevue, Washington, responded to reports of shots fired at the parking lot of the Best Buy retail store on 120th Avenue NE on Tuesday afternoon.

Representational image.
Representational image.

According to local police scanner, the suspect has been taken into custody by the Bellevue Police Department. A second individual, who was a passenger in the truck at which shots were reportedly fired, fled the scene on foot and ran into the nearby REI store before evading capture.

The victim, identified as the driver of the truck, was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. Their current condition is not known.

Authorities recovered 10 shell casings at the scene, indicating multiple rounds were fired, per police scanners.'

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
