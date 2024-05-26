 Bette Nash: World's longest-serving flight attendant, who worked for American Airlines dies at 88 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bette Nash: World's longest-serving flight attendant, who worked for American Airlines dies at 88

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 26, 2024 06:57 PM IST

Bette Nash earned the Guinness World Record title for longest-serving flight attendant in 2022

Bette Nash, the world's longest-serving flight attendant, has died at the age of 88. Following a recent breast cancer diagnosis, Nash breathed her last in hospice care on May 17, per statements from American Airlines and the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. She served American Airlines for nearly 67 years, as she began flying with then-Eastern Airlines in 1957.

Bette Nash, the world's longest-serving flight attendant, dies at 88(Instagram/ American Air)
Bette Nash, the world's longest-serving flight attendant, dies at 88(Instagram/ American Air)

Who was Bette Nash?

Nash, who was based in DC, preferred working the American Shuttle flight from Washington, DC, to Boston so that she could be home every night to care for her son, who suffers from Down Syndrome. Throughout her decades-long career, the airline underwent several name changes- from Eastern Airlines to US Air Shuttle and more.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In 2022, the aviation industry icon earned the Guinness World Record title for longest-serving flight attendant. The airline confirmed her death in a memo sent to its flight attendants on Saturday that read, “It is with sadness that we inform you of the passing of our dear colleague, Bette Nash, the longest-tenured flight attendant at American Airlines,” per ABC News.

Tributes pour in for Bette Nash

Following her death due to cancer, American Airlines paid tribute to Nash in a heartfelt statement that read, “We mourn the passing of Bette Nash, who spent nearly seven decades warmly caring for our customers in the air. She started in 1957 and held the Guinness World Record for longest-serving flight attendant. Bette inspired generations of flight attendants. Fly high, Bette.”

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants also mourned her loss as the union told CBS News in a statement, “Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time. Bette will always be an integral part of our history, and she will not be forgotten.”

Meanwhile, Brady Byrnes, senior vice president of Inflight & Premium Guest Services for American Airlines, said in the memo, “With her quick wit, magnetic personality and passion for serving others, Bette set an example not just for the flight attendant profession but for all of us in the airline industry.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Bette Nash: World's longest-serving flight attendant, who worked for American Airlines dies at 88
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On