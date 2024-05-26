Bette Nash: World's longest-serving flight attendant, who worked for American Airlines dies at 88

Bette Nash, the world's longest-serving flight attendant, has died at the age of 88. Following a recent breast cancer diagnosis, Nash breathed her last in hospice care on May 17, per statements from American Airlines and the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. She served American Airlines for nearly 67 years, as she began flying with then-Eastern Airlines in 1957. Bette Nash, the world's longest-serving flight attendant, dies at 88(Instagram/ American Air)

Who was Bette Nash?

Nash, who was based in DC, preferred working the American Shuttle flight from Washington, DC, to Boston so that she could be home every night to care for her son, who suffers from Down Syndrome. Throughout her decades-long career, the airline underwent several name changes- from Eastern Airlines to US Air Shuttle and more.

In 2022, the aviation industry icon earned the Guinness World Record title for longest-serving flight attendant. The airline confirmed her death in a memo sent to its flight attendants on Saturday that read, “It is with sadness that we inform you of the passing of our dear colleague, Bette Nash, the longest-tenured flight attendant at American Airlines,” per ABC News.

Tributes pour in for Bette Nash

Following her death due to cancer, American Airlines paid tribute to Nash in a heartfelt statement that read, “We mourn the passing of Bette Nash, who spent nearly seven decades warmly caring for our customers in the air. She started in 1957 and held the Guinness World Record for longest-serving flight attendant. Bette inspired generations of flight attendants. Fly high, Bette.”

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants also mourned her loss as the union told CBS News in a statement, “Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time. Bette will always be an integral part of our history, and she will not be forgotten.”

Meanwhile, Brady Byrnes, senior vice president of Inflight & Premium Guest Services for American Airlines, said in the memo, “With her quick wit, magnetic personality and passion for serving others, Bette set an example not just for the flight attendant profession but for all of us in the airline industry.”