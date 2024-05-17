Flight attendants throw wedding rehearsal for nervous bride mid-flight: ‘Love is literally in the air’

A sweet video showing how flight attendants on board a Southwest Airlines flight helped a nervous bride has taken over social media. In the video, the air hostesses help organise an impromptu wedding rehearsal while in mid-air. The bride, holding a bouquet of snacks, walks down the plane’s aisle amid cheers from her fellow passengers. The image shows a wedding rehearsal onboard Southwest Airlines. (Instagram/@southwestair)

“When love is literally in the air,” the airline wrote as it posted the video on Instagram. The clip opens to show a text insert that reads, “POV: You are nervous about your upcoming wedding so the flight attendants throw you an onboard wedding rehearsal”.

The video opens to show a woman wearing casual clothes walking towards her groom and a flight attendant standing on one side of the aisle. When she reaches them, she acts the way she will on her wedding day, including saying “I do” and getting kissed by her groom.

Check out the viral video that captures the moment:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1.4 lakh views - and counting. The share has further collected nearly 4,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. Many responded to the video with heart emoticons.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Why doesn't anything fun like this happen when I'm on a Southwest flight?” an Instagram user wondered.

“Love SWA, always having fun, always laughing,” added another.

“I always get the most boring flights. Why can’t something like this happen when I fly,” added a third.

“This is so sweet,” wrote a fourth.

The bride, Kel Brown, also shared the video on her Instagram, expressing her gratitude to Southwest Airlines for creating a “memory of a lifetime”. She revealed that her wedding is scheduled for May 25.

What do you think about this video of flight attendants helping a nervous bride? Did it leave you smiling?