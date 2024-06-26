Biden vs Trump: What will be the face-off points in first 2024 presidential debate?

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are headed for the first 2024 presidential debate on Thursday, June 27. The US president previously challenged the presumptive GOP nominee in a video, saying, “Make my day.” As all eyes will be on them, here's a look at some of the potential face-off points: With the first presidential debate set for Thursday, here's what's at stake for Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 run(REUTERS)

Trump's historic guilty verdict

Earlier this month, Biden released a new campaign as an indirect attack on his Republican rival. The advertisement brings to the viewer's notice Trump's guilty verdict in the historic hush money trial. “This election is between a convicted criminal who is only out for himself and a president who is fighting for your family,” the voiceover says.

Although Trump's historic guilty verdict has made him the first-ever US president in history to be convicted of criminal charges, it may offer him an opportunity, according to Republican strategist James Davis.

Explaining how the former president can turn it in his favour, Davis told Al Jazeera, “He can say, ‘I’ve known that the justice system doesn’t treat people fairly across the board … and that’s why I passed the First Step Act, because it’s been treating minority and Black communities unfairly for years.’”

However, Davis warned that Trump “can do well” only “if he can keep it clean and message-focused, adding, “But if he appears to lean more into the Trump revenge tour, then that will ultimately substantiate some of the arguments against him that Biden has been making.”

What has the Biden Administration done for the US economy?

Democratic strategist Kristian Ramos notes that the debate holds an exclusive opportunity for Biden in terms of what his administration has done for the US economy. “It’s an opportunity for him to tell the story of the last three years and what he’s done and how he can help the American people,” Ramos told the outlet.

Ramos explained that Biden could highlight his administration's policies on employment as Trump's conviction may cause some of his potential voters to drift away. “It still may be a bridge too far for many voters,” Ramos said of Trump’s guilty verdict, adding, “So this is an opportunity for Biden to tell that story to those voters and to reach them through the debate.”

The aftermath of Roe vs. Wade overturn

On one too many occasions, the Republican frontrunner has said that he was proud of his role in overturning Roe vs. Wade. His selection of justices during the Trump administration enabled the court to throw away the case, triggering abortion restrictions and bans in several states. Although he has previously said he won't establish a nationwide ban on abortion should he be reelected, his track record won't be enough to convince those fighting for abortion rights.

Illegal immigration, Israel-Hamas war and other foreign issues

Meanwhile, the major topic that looms over Biden in the coming debate is foreign issues. With the Biden administration facing heat amid the Israel-Hamas war and Trump's most favourite topic of discussion being illegal immigration, the US president may face some tough questions, which could play a major part in gaining or losing the trust of his voters.