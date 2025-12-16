'Bigfoot easier to find': Providence police trolled for 'hazy' footage of Brown University suspect

A hazy surveillance video released by the Providence Police Department showing a person of interest in the Brown University mass shooting has drawn criticism and ridicule on social media, with some users mockingly saying “Bigfoot would be easier to find.” Visitors pause at a makeshift memorial for the victims at the Van Wickle Gate at Brown University, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Providence, (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)(AP)

The clip shows a shadowy figure walking with no identifiable facial features. It shows a figure dressed in dark clothing, appearing to walk down Hope Street and then turning onto Waterman Street shortly after the shooting, but without showing the individual’s face, and officials acknowledge it may be of limited use in identifying the suspect.

The video was shared as part of the ongoing investigation into the deadly shooting that left two students dead and nine injured on December 13.

Authorities, including local police, the FBI and Rhode Island state officials, have repeatedly appealed to the public for help in identifying the person shown in the footage. In a post shared on X by the Providence Police Department, officials said they plan to release additional video and urged anyone who recognises the individual to contact the FBI’s tip centre or call the Providence Police Tip Line at 401-272-3121.

However, online reaction to the grainy and unclear footage of the suspect is sharp and sarcastic. A user on X writes, “This is the best they’ve got? At this point, even Bigfoot has a better shot at showing up.”

Another user has questioned the release of the video after 48 hours of the incident and accuses the authorities of failing the public. She writes, “Why’d you wait 2 days? Too little too late. You’re thenational keystone cops. Brown is a minute from I-95. The killer is long gone. You failed the public.”

Official assurances and ongoing investigation

Despite the public's frustration, law enforcement officials have made an effort to convince locals and students that the investigation remains their top priority and that there is no known ongoing threat to the larger community.

As a precaution, local police have stepped up patrols around College Hill and surrounding locations, and Brown University has canceled all remaining examinations and on-campus events.