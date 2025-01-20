Birthright citizenship, immigration: Promises Donald Trump plans to fulfil on Day 1
While it's not likely that the Republican will be able to do all that he promised to do on his first day in office, it is still an impressive list of promises.
Donald Trump will be taking oath as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20 in Washington DC, with the entire world having eyes on him for the campaign promises he made, some of which he has promised to fulfil on the first day in office.
While it's not likely that the Republican will be able to do all that he promised to do on his first day in office, it is still an impressive list of promises.
Donald Trump could fulfill some promises by a mere executive order, something he is likely to do. For others, he will need the help of Congress as well as taking the constitutional amendment route.
What has Donald Trump promised to do on the first day in office?
Here is a list of promises that Donald Trump has said during the campaign that he would fulfill on his first day as the US President.
- Immigration: Trump promised to launch the largest deportation in US history to remove all people in the country illegally. He also promised to close the border and end illegal immigration.
- Birthright citizenship: He also said that he would end automatic citizenship for everyone born in the US, known as birthright citizenship. This is the citizenship route that kids of the illegal immigrants get when they are born in the country.
- Pardons: Trump intends to sign pardons for some or many of those convicted or charged in January. 6, 2021, riots at the US Capitol. This is something he can do with an executive order.
- Tariff: Tariff war may be renewed as Trump has said the he would impose a 25% tariff on everything imported from Mexico and Canada. He also wants to add a 10% tariff to duties already imposed on goods from China. Again, this is something he could achieve with an executive order.
- NATO: The incoming US President has time and again said that he would end the Russia-Ukraine war. Now this is something that is far more complicated and will take a lot more than an executive order. But Trump could spell a death knell for Ukraine’s hopes of getting into NATO.
- EV mandate: He also plans to end what he calls the "electric vehicle mandate." Although there is no such mandate to end, he might try to loosen the Joe Biden-era tailpipe pollution and fuel economy standards that are an incentive for automakers to sell and consumers to buy more EVs.
- Pipelines, refineries: Trump has also said that he would declare a national energy emergency to spur the approval of more drilling, pipelines, refineries, power plants and reactors.
- Fed money: In his own words, Trump has promised to cut federal money to schools that push “critical race theory, transgender insanity and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content onto the shoulders of our children.” He also said that he would cut money to any schools that have a vaccine or mask mandate.
- ‘Deep state’: One of his promises for day 1 is to take steps to uproot the “deep state.” A likely first step is an executive order seeking to reclassify tens of thousands of job-protected and apolitical civil servants as political appointees, subject to being fired at will. He would do so by reviving his Schedule F order from 2020, which Biden reversed when he took office.
