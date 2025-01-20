Birthright citizenship, immigration: Promises Donald Trump plans to fulfil on Day 1

Donald Trump will be taking oath as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20 in Washington DC, with the entire world having eyes on him for the campaign promises he made, some of which he has promised to fulfil on the first day in office. US President-elect Donald Trump gives remarks alongside Melania Trump at a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum on Sunday.(AFP)

While it's not likely that the Republican will be able to do all that he promised to do on his first day in office, it is still an impressive list of promises.

Donald Trump could fulfill some promises by a mere executive order, something he is likely to do. For others, he will need the help of Congress as well as taking the constitutional amendment route.

What has Donald Trump promised to do on the first day in office?

Here is a list of promises that Donald Trump has said during the campaign that he would fulfill on his first day as the US President.