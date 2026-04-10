Bob Casey vs John Fetterman: 2028 Democratic Primary showdown brewing? Rumors swirl

A potential political showdown within the Democratic Party in Pennsylvania is being speculated after journalist Laura Goldman reported that former senator Bob Casey Jr. may challenge incumbent John Fetterman in the 2028 election cycle. A potential Democratic primary battle in Pennsylvania is brewing as Laura Goldman reports that former senator Bob Casey Jr. may challenge John Fetterman in 2028 (Bab Casey Instagram and John Fetterman X)

In an X post, Goldman claimed that Casey, who narrowly lost his Senate seat in 2024, plans to announce after November that he will run against Fetterman.

Goldman also claimed that Casey believes that “Fetterman isn’t the same person.”

However, Semafor has reported that, according to a person close to the former Senator, he will not challenge John Fetterman in the primary for the Pennsylvania Senate in 2028.

This story is being updated.