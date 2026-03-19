Bomb threat at Canton Marketplace: Cops give update on threat at Dick’s Sporting Goods; first details

A bomb threat at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Canton Marketplace at 1810 Cumming Highway in Georgia prompted a massive police response on Wednesday. Authorities later shared an update on the matter in an official statement. Canton Police Department are responding to a bomb threat call at the Canton Marketplace at 1810 Cumming Hwy in Georgia. (Facebook/Canton Police Department, GA) “ACTIVE INCIDENT – REPORTED BOMB THREAT. Canton Police are currently investigating a reported bomb threat at Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 1810 Cumming Hwy. At approximately 4:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to the location. Out of an abundance of caution, the store was evacuated while emergency personnel assessed the situation,” they said. “Canton Police are on scene with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Cherokee County Fire Department,” the statement added. Also Read | US-Iran update: Sleeper cell attack fears take hold after reports of Khamenei's death; 'avoid crowds' Authorities noted that there was no confirmed device or threat at the time but urged caution nonetheless, and asked the public to avoid the area. “At this time, there is no confirmed device or confirmed threat, and officers are working to determine the credibility of the call. Please avoid the area and expect a continued presence of law enforcement and emergency response,” the statement added.

Heavy police presence was reported by several online. “Officers were dispatched around 4:17 p.m., and the store was evacuated out of an abundance of caution while emergency crews assess the situation,” one person noted, citing scanner reports. A local media outlet added “A significant police presence has been reported near Canton Marketplace off Exit 19, prompting concern among local residents.” They further shared “Traffic in the surrounding area may be impacted as emergency personnel continue their response.” Law enforcement agencies are on the edge across the US amid the ongoing war with Iran, keeping an eye out for possible attacks on home soil. The Miami Zoo has already been closed at least twice over bomb threats, and a large police response was seen in northwest of Washington DC recently after a bomb threat was reported at a building there. In both cases the threats turned out to be false and authorities gave the scenes their all clear. However, reports of a bomb threat get people worried and many expressed their concerns over the event unfurling at the Canton Marketplace. Canton Marketplace bomb threat sparks worries One person reacted to the report and said on Facebook “Probably same person that did the bomb threat at Pickens school.” Another added “I saw all the commotion and cops everywhere! I barely got out of there!”. Yet another said “Thank you for protecting our city and Cherokee county. We live in very strange times. We should all stay aware… see something, say something.” One person shared a video showing massive police response.

A person shared a clip from a different angle showing police cars with sirens blaring.