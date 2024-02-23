Boris Johnson prefers Trump over Biden, avers ‘world felt safer and stable’ under his presidency

Extending his support to Republican frontrunner Donald Trump ahead of 2024 White House elections, former UK PM Boris Johnson asserted that the "world was safer and more stable” under his US presidency. Photo of Ex-UK British PM Boris Johnson and former US President Donald Trump(AP)

“When you look back at Trump’s last term in office there is little doubt that the world felt safer and calmer and more stable,” Johnson told The Sun.

He stressed that the world is currently craving for strong and decisive American leadership.

“A lot of nice well meaning people are quivering like smacked blancmanges at the idea of a new Trump presidency, I am not quite sure why they are so alarmed," he added.

Johnson's remarks come amid a controversy over Trump's statement that he would urge Russian President Vladimir Putin to attack NATO countries who met the alliance's defence expenditure targets.

After his remarks ignited a political firestorm, Trump downplayed his statement, stating that he will not protect NATO countries until they increase defense expenditures.

Earlier, former UK PM Liz Truss also supported Trump's return by stating that "the United States under Biden has projected weakness."

"We need a Republican back in the White House who is prepared to take on the leftist global establishment," she said during a visit to the US, The Sun reported.

Trump’s return to White House could be ‘big win for the world’: Johnson

Last month, Johnson claimed that Trump may be "what the world needs" right now .

“We all need to grow up and get used to the prospect. If he does the right thing and backs the Ukrainians — and I believe he will — a Trump presidency can be a big win for the world," the ex-UK PM wrote in his weekly Daily Mail column.

The world requires a leader "whose willingness to use force and sheer unpredictability is a major deterrent to the enemies of the West," who is "an enthusiastic exponent of free markets and capitalism," and is interested in a "proper free trade deal with the United Kingdom," he said, adding that Trump is "your man".

According to an average provided by the website FiveThirtyEight, Trump is the Republican front-runner and is now polling at 77.7 percent nationwide. In a poll of 6,321 registered voters conducted between February 17 and 19, Morning Consult reports that President Joe Biden, a Democrat, is leading the pack at 41%, while the Republican Party leads at 45%.