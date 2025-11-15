Boulder fire map: Grass fire near US 36 & Cherryvale Road; check map and evacuation updates

A grass fire was reported near US 36 & Cherryvale Road in Boulder County, Colorado, on Friday. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on X. Cherryvale Fire as seen from NCAR trail.(Watch Duty)

Boulder Fire-rescue shared the map where the blaze can be seen and wrote, “We are aware of a wildfire in this area. It is producing heavy smoke, crews are currently on scene!”

The blaze has been dubbed Cherryvale fire and no evacuation orders have been issued yet. Visuals from afar showed smoke as the fire burned.

The latest update from Watch Duty states that the fire had spread approximately 8 acres but is now a 100 percent contained. Units are now involved in mop-up. The cause for the blaze is unknown at the moment. As per the details, the fire had started around 3 pm as a 1-2 acre blaze, before it began to grow.

Boulder fire reactions

As the fire got doused quickly many people took to social media to laud the efforts of the firefighters. “Fire is 100% contained thank you,” one person wrote.

Another person, sharing photos from the NCAR trail, wrote, “Thank you guys for what you do!”

During the blaze, a person had asked “Anyone else seeing fire in South Boulder??”.

The news of the Cherryville fire comes a day after the sudden Pack Fire in California's Mono County that prompted evacuations and left a trail of destruction in its wake. The fire remained active for 24 hours and burned 3000 acres. Only 5 percent of the blaze was brought under containment as of Friday afternoon, thanks to the efforts of 368 firefighters. Firefighting efforts also included 30 engines, six water tenders, 14 hand crews, and four dozers. Cal Fire stated “Numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the State are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow.” The cause of the blaze remained under investigation, as per reports.