Brett Kavanaugh assassination attempt row takes big turn; suspect Nicholas Roske comes out as trans

Nicholas Roske, the man who attempted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh back in 2022, has identified as a transgender woman, The Daily Wire reported on Friday, citing court documents. The report further added that Roske was ‘deeply mentally ill and suicidal’. HT.com cannot verify the report yet. Officials have not issued a statement. Justice Brett Kavanaugh speaks at a panel at the Eighth Circuit Court Judicial Conference (AP)

The Department of Justice recommended that the 29-year-old suspect get a 30-year sentence, the report stated. Roske pled guilty to the attempt to kill a United States Supreme Court Justice in April 2025, three years after authorities arrested him.

In June 2022, Roske, from Simi Valley, attempted to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh at his Maryland home. On June 7, he flew from Los Angeles to Dulles Airport, carrying a Glock-17 pistol, ammunition, zip ties, a tactical knife, pepper spray, a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, crowbar, duct tape, and stealth boots in his luggage. He took a taxi to Kavanaugh's Chevy Chase residence, arriving at 1:05 AM local time on June 8.

Motivated by the leaked Dobbs v. Jackson draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade and a Texas school shooting, Roske planned to break in, kill Kavanaugh, and then himself. He texted his sister, who convinced him to call 911. Roske confessed to police, leading to his arrest without incident by US Marshals outside the home.

Roske was indicted on attempted murder of a US Supreme Court Justice, a charge carrying a maximum life sentence.

Now, as per a filing obtained by The Daily Wire, Roske goes by ‘Sophie Roske’. The legal team has been asked to refer to him using female pronouns.

“The case is captioned as United States v. Nicholas John Roske. That name remains Ms. Roske’s legal name, and she has not asked to recaption the case. Out of respect for Ms. Roske, the balance of this pleading and counsel’s in-court argument will refer to her as Sophie and use female pronouns," lawyers said, per the report.