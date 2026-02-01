Brian Vickers in Epstein Files: Former NASCAR racer's disturbing mail surfaces; ‘went to naked bars’

One of them was an email sent to Epstein from Vickers which contained a disturbing poem. Needless to say, snippets of the communication have gone viral online and caused consternation among many.

Brian Vickers-Jeffrey Epstein communication Vickers, in the document, has sent a forwarded message to Epstein. It reads, “Once upon a time, a Prince asked a beautiful Princess Will you marry me? The Princess said NO. And the Prince lived happily ever after and rode motorcycles and f**ked skinny big titled broads and hunted And raced cars and went to naked bars and dated women half his age and drank wiskey, beer and Captain Morgan and never heard bitching and never paid child support or alimony and ate the pussies and a** f**ked cheerleaders and kept his house and guns and never got cheated on while he was at work and all his friends and family thought he was f**kin cool as hell and had tons of money in the bank and left the toilet seat up The end.”

Many others reacted to Vickers being in the Epstein documents. “Brian Vickers is indeed in the Epstein Files and it’s quite bad,” one person remarked. Another remarked, “If I'm reading these correctly, it looks like allegations came out in 2013 against Brian, and the team worked to cover it up to retain Aaron's as their primary sponsor.”

“Any chance you know Aaron's CEO, Ron Allen? Aaron's is who Brian's potential=Sprint Cup team, MWR, are trying to get to sponsor him in a Cup car for nex= year. The owners of MWR just called BV about some new articles that were b=ought to their attention which are now online about him dating me and bring=ng up all the past articles on me. Its possible MWR might not be OK with hi= in the car, but they need to address this now with Aaron's to see where th=y stand in wanting to sponsor BV. It might be helpful if you or maybe someo=e we know, knows the CEO. Also, it might be helpful again to have them pote=tially talk to Kenn or Jack…,” a communication to Epstein read.