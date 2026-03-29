Bruce Springsteen to Robert De Niro: Celebs and public figures who joined ‘No Kings’ protests in US cities
The No Kings rallies drew millions, with stars like Bruce Springsteen performing at the Minnesota event.
Millions of people participated in the nationwide "No Kings" rallies, which also attracted a prominent lineup of public personalities and celebrities. The flagship gathering in Minnesota became a significant cultural and political event.
Among the most prominent names present were Bruce Springsteen, Jane Fonda and Maggie Rogers, all of whom were scheduled to speak or perform at the St. Paul event.
The demonstration, part of a nationwide wave of protests against the administration of Donald Trump, is being described as one of the largest coordinated protest movements in recent US history.
Read more: No Kings Protest live update: Videos from Philadelphia, New York, Jersey, Tacoma anti-Trump rallies- Watch
Celebrities take center stage in No Kings protest in Minnesota
The movement's focal point, the Minnesota No Kings Protest, included a variety of political and entertainment figures.
In response to recent incidents involving federal ICE agents' fatal shooting of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, Springsteen wrote the protest song "Streets of Minneapolis," which he performed as the event's main act.
Alongside Springsteen, other notable figures included Jane Fonda, Maggie Rogers and Joan Baez. US Senator Bernie Sanders also addressed crowds on issues of democracy.
Read more: No Kings Protest in numbers: How many people are marching in anti-Trump rallies? Massive turnout revealed
Celebrities at the protest in New York City and Washington DC
In New York, actor Robert De Niro was the organizer of the No Kings protest.
Along with De Niro, Letitia James, the state attorney general, Jumaane Williams, the city's public advocate, the Rev. Al Sharpton, and Padma Lakshmi were seen among the crowd with hand-painted banners just before the main march was scheduled to begin from Central Park. The banner read, “We protect our democracy – people over billionaires – we protect our neighbors.”
In Washington, DC, Bill Nye was seen giving an interview to MS NOW at the No Kings protest. He talked about the fatal shooting of two citizens in Minneapolis in January criticizing the fact that the ICE agents did not face consequences for the incident.
He said, “Extraordinary times require extraordinary actions, and we are living in a very unusual and troubling time.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More