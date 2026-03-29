Bruce Springsteen to Robert De Niro: Celebs and public figures who joined ‘No Kings’ protests in US cities

Millions of people participated in the nationwide "No Kings" rallies, which also attracted a prominent lineup of public personalities and celebrities. The flagship gathering in Minnesota became a significant cultural and political event. Maggie Rogers, Joan Baez and Tom Morello perform during a "No Kings" protest policies, in St. Paul, Minnesota, March 28, 2026. REUTERS/Tim Evans (REUTERS)

Among the most prominent names present were Bruce Springsteen, Jane Fonda and Maggie Rogers, all of whom were scheduled to speak or perform at the St. Paul event.

The demonstration, part of a nationwide wave of protests against the administration of Donald Trump, is being described as one of the largest coordinated protest movements in recent US history.

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Celebrities take center stage in No Kings protest in Minnesota The movement's focal point, the Minnesota No Kings Protest, included a variety of political and entertainment figures.

In response to recent incidents involving federal ICE agents' fatal shooting of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, Springsteen wrote the protest song "Streets of Minneapolis," which he performed as the event's main act.

Alongside Springsteen, other notable figures included Jane Fonda, Maggie Rogers and Joan Baez. US Senator Bernie Sanders also addressed crowds on issues of democracy.

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Celebrities at the protest in New York City and Washington DC In New York, actor Robert De Niro was the organizer of the No Kings protest.

Along with De Niro, Letitia James, the state attorney general, Jumaane Williams, the city's public advocate, the Rev. Al Sharpton, and Padma Lakshmi were seen among the crowd with hand-painted banners just before the main march was scheduled to begin from Central Park. The banner read, “We protect our democracy – people over billionaires – we protect our neighbors.”