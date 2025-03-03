Menu Explore
BWI Airport power outage: Baltimore-Washington International Airport faces electrical disruption, major flight delays

AP |
Mar 03, 2025 11:36 PM IST

A power outage at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport caused significant flight delays and other interruptions to air travel Monday morning.

BWI Airport officials said the outage was impacting areas of the main terminal and an adjacent parking garage. (BWI Airport)
Airport officials said the outage was impacting areas of the main terminal and an adjacent parking garage. Power was fully restored around noon, officials said in a social media post.

More than 150 flights were delayed and dozens more were canceled earlier in the day, according to a flight tracking website.

The outage was reported around 7:40 a.m. and caused by a downed power line near the airport, said Stephanie Weaver, a spokesperson for Baltimore Gas and Electric Company. She said crews were on the scene working to restore power.

Airport officials advised passengers to check with their airlines about flight status. They also said some inbound flights were being diverted.

In a social media post shortly before 10 a.m., officials said power was slowly being restored throughout the main terminal. They said some airlines were using air stairs to deplane passengers.

Officials announced around noon that power was fully restored, but they told passengers to expect long lines at ticket counters, checkpoints and concessions.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
