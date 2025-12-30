Camila Mendoza Olmos disappearance: 5 key things to know as search for Texas teen continues
The search for Texas teenager Camila Mendoza Olmos, who mysteriously disappeared from her home early Christmas Eve morning, has entered its fifth day.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that it was unusual for Camila to leave her phone at home. He added that the teen leads an active lifestyle and it is "highly unusual" that she has not returned.
"That's why we're working basically around the clock on this case," Salazar added.
Here are 5 things to know about Camila Mendoza Olmos’ disappearance
- Camila was last seen outside her San Antonio home just before 7 am on Wednesday, December 24, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced. She was last seen wearing baby blue pajama shorts, a black hoodie and white shoes.
- An unidentified person believed to be Camila was captured on security camera searching her vehicle for an unidentified item the day she vanished, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators believe she left her house on foot, as her car remained there. She only took her car keys and possibly her driver's license with her.
- Camila’s last known location was the 11000 block of Caspian Spring in northwest Bexar County, according to the sheriff's office.
- Salazar said that Camila is believed to be in "imminent danger.” He added that the teenager, who is a US citizen, was not detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He provided the update saying he wanted to make it clear as it was a “personal concern.”
- Several agencies have joined the search for Camila. While the FBI is providing technical assistance, the Department of Homeland Security is monitoring border crossings and international travel, Salazar said. Nothing has been ruled out in Camila’s disappearance, including kidnapping, human trafficking and the possibility that she left on her own accord.