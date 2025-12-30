Camila Mendoza Olmos disappearance: 5 key things to know as search for Texas teen continues

The search for a Texas teenager who mysteriously disappeared from her home early Christmas Eve morning has entered its fifth day. 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos’ loved ones thought she was going on her regular walk. However, she never returned. Camila Mendoza Olmos disappearance: 5 things to know amid search for Texas teen(Bexar County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that it was unusual for Camila to leave her phone at home. He added that the teen leads an active lifestyle and it is "highly unusual" that she has not returned.

"That's why we're working basically around the clock on this case," Salazar added.

Here are 5 things to know about Camila Mendoza Olmos’ disappearance