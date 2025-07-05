Camp Mystic flooding: All about the church camp in Texas where at least 25 girls went missing

At least 25 girls are missing after flash floods hit Camp Mystic, a nearly 100-year-old summer camp in Hunt, Texas, early Friday morning, as confirmed by ABC News. About 750 campers were at the site when water from the Guadalupe River surged past safe levels before sunrise. The camp is located in Kerr County, part of Texas Hill Country, one of the hardest-hit areas by the flash floods. Flash floods swept through Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, where 750 girls were attending summer camp. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)

Local officials said the flooding came quickly after heavy overnight rainfall. Many areas were underwater before emergency alerts could go out.

Camp Mystic: Everything we know about the girls' Christian camp

According to the camp's official website, Camp Mystic is a girls’ Christian summer camp in the Texas Hill Country. It’s been around since 1926 and sits by the Guadalupe River. The camp focuses on building faith and character in a simple, grounded way. The goal, as per its website, is to help each girl leave feeling stronger and more sure of herself.

The camp has stayed in the same family for generations. Dick and Tweety Eastland currently run it and have been involved since the 1970s, reports NBC News.

Parents received an email saying that if they have not been contacted, their child is safe. But many families have not yet heard from the authorities or the camp directly. Some have turned to local Facebook groups for updates.

Officials reveal reason behind no advance warning before floods

The flooding began around 4 am on Friday. Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice told ABC News that there was little time to act. “This happened very quickly, over a very short period of time, that could not be predicted, even with the radar,” he said.

Bodies were found in vehicles carried by the river from upstream areas, officials shared with the media outlet. Search and rescue crews were still active in the area late Friday. The National Weather Service said the river had already crested in Kerrville and Comfort, but places downstream - including Spring Branch - may not see peak water levels until Saturday. A 37.2-foot crest is expected in that area.

Camp Mystic has not made any public statements beyond the email to parents. The identities of those missing or found have not been released. Emergency officials are asking families to avoid the area and wait for direct updates.

Search operations are continuing along the river and nearby roads.

