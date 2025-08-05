Canadian PM Mark Carney draws mockery over viral photo with nearly naked man at Vancouver Pride: ‘This is why Trump…’

A picture of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney having a good time at a recent Pride celebration went viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from netizens. It showed the buttoned-up former Bank of England boss cuddling up to a man who was almost completely naked. Mark Carney marched for approximately three-quarters of a mile along the route of the parade, which started outside of BC Place Stadium.

During his surprising attendance at Vancouver Pride last weekend, the Liberal Party leader interacted with the crowd as well as shook hands in a sea of rainbow flags.

Speaking to the crowd, the Canadian PM stated that Pride embodies the “essence of Canada” and celebrates diversity in a “very positive way.”

Reuters capture a picture of Carney with his arm around a man who was wearing nothing more than a pink thong.

Reacting to his viral photo, several people on social media mocked Carney.

“Canada summed up in one picture. This is [why] Trump doesn’t take [Canada] seriously,” one person joked.

“Embarrassing- Literally!!” another wrote.

Carney to meet Trump?

While the parade on Sunday was vibrant, musical, and emotional, it was also marred by financial uncertainty. Organizers have warned that Vancouver's Pride Parade may be canceled in the upcoming years without consistent funding.

Before the parade, Carney was negotiating the economic ramifications of US President Donald Trump's recently announced tariffs on Canadian exports at a port facility with CEOs. Carney's agenda included a meeting with Eby to plan how to handle the escalating cross-border tensions.

According to a Canadian official on Sunday, Trump and Carney would probably speak "over the next number of days" following the US imposition of a 35% tariff on items that are not included by the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

Federal cabinet member Dominic LeBlanc, who oversees trade between the United States and Canada, told CBS News' "Face the Nation" that he was "encouraged" by recent talks, adding that he still hopes that an agreement to lower tariffs can be reached.