Candace Owens slammed after row over TPUSA's Charlie Kirk livestream schedule; 'she said you pick time and place'

Candace Owens is facing a lot of flak online after she took issue to Turning Point USA setting a time and date for the livestream about Charlie Kirk, apparently without consulting her.

Owens, a former TPUSA member herself, has been making a lot of allegations in the wake of Kirk's killing, and recently accused the TPUSA leadership of ‘betraying’ the organization's founder. After this, TPUSA's Blake Neff issued an invitation and challenge to Owens to appear on the livestream where they'd release their statements on the allegations Owens made about the organization and Kirk.

The conservative podcaster accepted the challenge and told TPUSA that they could pick any time and place, and she was ready to join, calling the entire thing a victory for her. Owens is mainly being slammed by people online who are pointing out to this discrepancy. They feel that since Owens told TPUSA to pick the time and date, she shouldn't have objections to the schedule they've come up with.

Notably, Owens has taken issue with two points. One is the requirement for an-person appearance in Phoenix. The other is that the livestream seems to clash with when Owens hosts her own podcast. Taking to X, Owens had expressed indignation, asking why she was only finding out about TPUSA's announcement via social media.

Candace Owens slammed amid TPUSA row

One person quoted Owens and noted that she'd seemingly changed her tone within a day. “Candace’s exact quote about talking to TPUSA yesterday. 'You can pick the place. You can pick the time. I say we do it tomorrow. We don't need to plan for this... I want it to be authentic.' Fast forward to today.” They ended the message with laughing emoticons.

Another added, “Candace’s own words from her show literally from last night: ‘You can pick the place, you can pick the time.’ TPUSA gives her a time and place and she can’t do it. HER OWN WORDS! She’s a liar and a con artist.”

Yet another brought up the same excerpt, asking “Didn't she say 'Anytime, any place, let's do it immediately, I want to be authentic'?”. While Owens had initially indicated a desire to appear on The Charlie Kirk Show, it remains unclear if she'll be present given the new schedule from TPUSA.