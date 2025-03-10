‘Cannot let him succeed’: Mark Carney accuses Trump of ‘attacking’ Canadians; here's everything he said about US prez

Banking executive Mark Carney, who has been selected by Canada’s Liberal Party as its new leader and is ready to take over from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, took aim at Donald Trump during his victory speech. Carney will handle trade and tariff talks with the US president at least until Canada's next general election, which will be held later this year. Not just Trump, Carney also slammed Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre in his speech, after winning the party leadership on March 9 in a clear victory with 131,674 votes from party members, with 85.9 percent of the vote. Mark Carney accuses Trump of ‘attacking’ Canadians; here's everything he said about US prez (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

What did Mark Carney say about Donald Trump?

In his speech, Carney accused Trump and Poilievre of trying to undermine the nation's economy in an attempt to achieve their own goals. "There's someone who's trying to weaken our economy: Donald Trump, and Donald Trump, as we know, has put, as the prime minister just said, unjustified tariffs on what we build, on what we sell, on how we make a living," Carney said, according to Newsweek.

"He's attacking Canadian families, workers and businesses, and we cannot let him succeed, and we won't the I am proud," Carney added. "I am proud of the response of Canadians who are making their voices heard and their wallets felt. I am grateful for how our provinces are stepping up to the fight, because when we are united, we are Canada strong," adding that "my government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect."

Carney said of Poilievre that he is "the type of lifelong politician, and I've seen this type around the world, a lifelong politician who worships at the altar of the free market despite never having made a payroll himself."

"And now in the face of President Trump's threats, Pierre Poilievre still refuses to get his security clearance at a time when our national security is under threat and has never been before," Carney said. "At a time of immense economic insecurity, he would undermine the Bank of Canada."

"I know that these are dark days, dark days brought on by a country we can no longer trust," he added. "We are getting over the shock, but let us never forget the lessons. We have to look after ourselves and we have to look out for each other. We need to pull together in the tough days ahead."

Since taking office in January, Trump has repeatedly targeted Canada with tariffs. He has also time and again expressed his wish to make Canada part of the United States, an idea that has been rejected by Liberals and Conservatives. Poilievre said of Trump’s desire, "We will never be the 51st state. We will bear any burden and pay any price to protect the sovereignty and independence of our country."

How will Mark Carney deal with Donald Trump if he wins the upcoming election?

Meanwhile, Nick Taylor-Vaisey, Politico Ottawa bureau chief, opened up on how Carney might deal with Trump if the former wins power in the upcoming election. He said that dealing with the US president would first and foremost involve “getting on the phone with him when he makes a threat and try to talk him off the ledge.”

“But a lot of it also means boring things that Canadians haven’t done for a long, long time, problems we haven’t actually faced head on, like reducing dependence on the United States. It’s a mammoth task and seems almost inconceivable after decades or centuries of reliance on the U.S., that Canada could diversify its trade in any substantial way. But Canadian politicians at every level of government are now talking about knocking down inter-provincial trade barriers, like harmonizing trucking and labor mobility regulations. Even alcohol export across provincial boundaries,” Taylor-Vaisey said.

Taylor-Vaisey noted how both Carney and Poilievre have said they will prioritise that and make Canada a “nation that trades better with itself” so that it does not have to “rely on so much trade with the United States.” “And they both also want to build more. They’ve both alluded to things like pipelines, big nation-building projects that, again, help connect Canada to Canada and rely more on east-west than north-south,” he added.