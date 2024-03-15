 Cara Delevingne's $7m LA home catches massive fire, one left injured - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Cara Delevingne's $7m LA home catches massive fire, one left injured

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 15, 2024 10:14 PM IST

The 31-year-old star was not present at the multi-million-dollar property at the time of the tragic incident

Supermodel Cara Delevingne's $7 million estate in Studio City, Los Angeles, was engulfed in flames early Friday morning. The fire broke out at around 3:52 am and officials were notified about the incident at 3:57 am, per TMZ. The outlet adds that 94 firefighters arrived at the scene in 13 different engines. It took about two hours for officials to contain the flames. The 31-year-old star was not present at the multi-million-dollar property at the time of the tragic incident.

Cara Delevingne's $7m Los Angeles home goes up in flames
Cara Delevingne's $7m Los Angeles home goes up in flames

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Cara Delevingne's $7m LA home catches massive fire, one left injured
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On