Cara Delevingne's $7m LA home catches massive fire, one left injured

Supermodel Cara Delevingne's $7 million estate in Studio City, Los Angeles, was engulfed in flames early Friday morning. The fire broke out at around 3:52 am and officials were notified about the incident at 3:57 am, per TMZ. The outlet adds that 94 firefighters arrived at the scene in 13 different engines. It took about two hours for officials to contain the flames. The 31-year-old star was not present at the multi-million-dollar property at the time of the tragic incident.

Cara Delevingne's $7m Los Angeles home goes up in flames