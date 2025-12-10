Carrie Romney's cause of death revealed: How did Mitt Romney’s sister-in-law die? Details emerge

Former presidential nominee and Utah senator Mitt Romney’s sister-in-law Carrie Elizabeth Romney’s cause of death has been revealed about two months after her passing. Carrie died by suicide, medical examiners revealed weeks after she jumped from a California parking garage. Carrie Romney cause of death: How did Mitt Romney’s sister-in-law die? Details emerge (Pexel - representational image)

Read More | Republican Mitt Romney gets Profile in Courage Award for impeachment vote

Carrie was killed by “blunt traumatic injuries,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office revealed Tuesday, December 9, the New York Post reported. Her manner of death was marked “suicide.”

What we know so far

Romney, 64, was found dead on a street near a shopping mall parking garage in Valencia, California, at around 8:30 pm on October 10, according to TMZ.

Read More | US Sen Mitt Romney says he would opt for Democrat than Donald Trump or Vivek Ramaswamy in 2024 election

"Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives. We ask for privacy during this difficult time," a representative for Mitt said in a statement to People at the time of her death.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s representative told the outlet that law enforcement responded at about 8:30 pm PT on the day of the incident in the 24500 block of Town Center Drive in a Valencia parking garage. They confirmed that a woman jumped or fell from the parking structure. The garage, located near a Hyatt Regency hotel, is five stories, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Carrie was married to George Scott Romney, 81. However, they were going through an ugly divorce for months, according to the New York Post. The pair had been separated since May, around the time they filed for divorce over “irreconcilable differences” after eight years of marriage.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).