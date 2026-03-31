Celine Dion children: Meet her three sons as singer battles stiff-person syndrome; what is it?
Céline Dion's three sons support her during her health struggles with Stiff Person Syndrome. She is set to return to the stage.
Celine Dion has revealed her return to the stage, four years after her diagnosis with an incurable condition that impacted her singing voice and her mobility.
The renowned artist, celebrated for powerful ballads such as My Heart Will Go On and Because You Loved Me, is set to perform a 10-night residency at the 40,000-seat Paris La Défense Arena in September and October.
This announcement coincided with her 58th birthday. In a post on her Instagram account, Dion referred to her return as “the best gift of my life”.
"I'm so ready to do this," she said. "I'm feeling good, I'm strong, I'm feeling excited, obviously, [and] of course, a little nervous."
Discussing her health situation, Dion remarked, "I'm doing great, managing my health, feeling good. I'm singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing.
"But I have to tell you something very important: Over these last few years, every day that's gone by, I felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love.
She added, “I am grateful to all of you. I can't wait to see you again.”
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Céline Dion's Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis: What is it?
Dion revealed her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in December 2022.
In a heartfelt Instagram video, she shared with her fans that the condition had impacted every aspect of her daily life.
Affecting approximately 8,000 people globally, SPS is a neurological disorder resulting from improper signaling between the nerves and muscles.
This condition leads to muscle spasms and may impact mobility. For certain individuals, it can be severely debilitating. Currently, there is no known cure.
However, stiff-person syndrome generally does not affect longevity, allowing patients to maintain a normal lifestyle through effective symptom management.
Since her diagnosis, Dion has showcased her talent at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremonies, delivering a confident performance of Édith Piaf’s "Hymne à l’amour" from the Eiffel Tower.
Several months before, Dion also made a notable appearance as a presenter at the Grammy Awards.
In an interview with the BBC in 2024, Dion mentioned that she initially recognized the symptoms when her voice began to falter during a tour. “My voice was struggling, I was starting to push a little bit,” she stated.
Celine Dion family: What we know about her kids
Dion, along with her late husband and manager René Angélil, had three sons: René-Charles Angélil and twins Nelson and Eddy Angélil.
In 2024, René-Charles Angélil accompanied Dion to the New York premiere of her documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, which chronicles her experience with stiff-person syndrome.
During a heartfelt speech at the premiere, Dion expressed her gratitude to her sons for their “daily love and support.”
All we know about Dion's three children.
René-Charles Angélil: Dion and René Angélil celebrated the birth of their son, René-Charles Angélil, on January 25, 2001.
As the eldest child, he has followed in his parents' footsteps and pursued a career in music.
In 2021, he launched an EP under the moniker RC Angélil, named "CasiNo.5." The EP features tracks such as "Mamba Mentality," "MONEY, THRILLS, AND REST," "NO Ls," "GG4," and "LV."
Nelson and Eddy Angélil: Dion and Angélil celebrated the arrival of their twins, Nelson and Eddy, on October 23, 2010.
All three boys, including their older brother, seem to be enthusiasts of hockey. In November 2023, they took photographs with their mother and members of the Montreal Canadiens in the locker room following a match against the Vegas Golden Knights, as reported on Dion's Instagram.
In 2025, Dion disclosed that she and her sons connect through their mutual passion for golf.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More