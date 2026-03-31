Celine Dion children: Meet her three sons as singer battles stiff-person syndrome; what is it?

Celine Dion has revealed her return to the stage, four years after her diagnosis with an incurable condition that impacted her singing voice and her mobility. Céline Dion with her three sons (Céline Dion/Instagram)

The renowned artist, celebrated for powerful ballads such as My Heart Will Go On and Because You Loved Me, is set to perform a 10-night residency at the 40,000-seat Paris La Défense Arena in September and October.

This announcement coincided with her 58th birthday. In a post on her Instagram account, Dion referred to her return as “the best gift of my life”.

"I'm so ready to do this," she said. "I'm feeling good, I'm strong, I'm feeling excited, obviously, [and] of course, a little nervous."

Discussing her health situation, Dion remarked, "I'm doing great, managing my health, feeling good. I'm singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing.

"But I have to tell you something very important: Over these last few years, every day that's gone by, I felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love.

She added, “I am grateful to all of you. I can't wait to see you again.”

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