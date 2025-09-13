Charlie Kirk shooting: Tyler Robinson's political affiliation revealed; he skipped the last two elections

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is registered as an unaffiliated voter and, according to the Utah voter records, has not voted in the past two general elections, as reported by PEOPLE. Robinson was arrested after authorities alleged that he fired the shot at Utah Valley University that killed Kirk. Tyler Robinson, 22, accused of killing activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, is an inactive unaffiliated voter. Utah Department of Public Safety/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(via REUTERS)

Robinson listed as an inactive voter

The Utah voter records revealed that the suspect was listed as an inactive voter who had not voted in either of the past two general elections. Additionally, he did not respond to the notices sent by the county clerk, as per PEOPLE.

According to the authorities, the shot was taken from an elevated position 200 yards from where the event was taking place. Utah Governor Spencer Cox deemed the incident to be a politically motivated "assassination." He shared that teh suspect was arrested in Washington, Utah, after he confessed to a family member, which later resulted in his arrest.

During the press conference, Cox said that a family member said that Robinson turned “more political” recently and recalled that during a dinner before September 10, he mentioned that Kirk was visiting UVU and described the 31-year-old as “full of hate”.

Charlie Kirk shooting

Kirk was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. He was struck in the neck and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Robinson was arrested on charges including suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE. He is being held without bond.