Charlie Kirk statue row: Protestors clash around Times Square; videos capture tense moments
Supporters of Charlie Kirk and counter-protesters exchanged chants and briefly clashed in New York City's Times Square as a bronze statue honoring was unveiled.
Supporters of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk and counter-protesters briefly clashed in New York City's Times Square on Thursday. A bronze statue commemorating the Turning Point USA founder was unveiled on the first anniversary of his assassination.
The 6-foot-5-inch bronze sculpture showed Kirk sitting with a microphone and sporting a "FREEDOM" T-shirt.
TPUSA supporters organized a brief ceremony to unveil the statue. Both fans and protesters attended the unveiling, and as spectators gathered to observe, opposing cries could be heard across the region.
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Videos from the scene showed heated exchanges, shouting matches, and minor physical confrontations as the statue was being unveiled. Police officers then stepped in to separate the demonstrators.
Also read: 10 Charlie Kirk quotes that defined the TPUSA founder's beliefs, one year after his assassination
Charlie Kirk supporters heckled out of scene
Shortly after, tensions erupted as demonstrators and Kirk's supporters clashed. As soon as the Kirk supporters got out of a cab, they were heckled. In response to the insults, they declared that "Nazis are losers" and insisted they were not Nazis.
Counter-protester Von Brown, who showed up wearing a sweatshirt that alluded to Kirk's murder and continuously yelled profanity-filled slogans at the late activist.
According to The Mirror US, Brown started a heated verbal exchange with Charlie Kirk supporters, including Staten Island resident James Zeits. During the argument, Zeits accused Brown of racism.
The confrontation eventually turned physical. Brown appeared to shove Zeits as other demonstrators moved in, though people nearby quickly separated the two men before the situation escalated further.
Additional arguments broke out as supporters marched along Seventh Avenue carrying pro-Kirk signs and chanting slogans including "I love Charlie Kirk" and "They can't kill us all." Counter-protesters responded with chants condemning Kirk. Several bystanders also shouted at the marchers as they passed through Times Square.
Videos shared online also captured multiple tense moments near Broadway. People from opposing sides traded insults. However, officers quickly intervened to keep the groups apart. No serious injuries were immediately reported, and authorities did not announce any arrests in connection with the clashes.
Also read: What is ‘Kirkification’? Charlie Kirk fans slam face-swap AI trend as they mourn assassination one year on
Charlie Kirk statue: A $100,000 project
The bronze sculpture was created by New York artist Sergio Furnari. He told the reporters he spent about $100,000 on the project. Supporters described the statue as a tribute to Kirk's influence within the conservative movement.
Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012 and became one of the most recognisable conservative youth leaders in the United States. His assassination last year triggered widespread reactions across the political spectrum.
Among those leading the memorial was right-wing activist Jake Lang, who addressed supporters using a megaphone. Lang further urged them to remain focused despite repeated interruptions from counter-protesters. According to The Mirror US, Lang eventually pulled supporters away from one confrontation as tensions rose.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More