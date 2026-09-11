Charlie Kirk statue row: Protestors clash around Times Square; videos capture tense moments

TPUSA supporters organized a brief ceremony to unveil the statue. Both fans and protesters attended the unveiling, and as spectators gathered to observe, opposing cries could be heard across the region.

Supporters of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk and counter-protesters briefly clashed in New York City's Times Square on Thursday. A bronze statue commemorating the Turning Point USA founder was unveiled on the first anniversary of his assassination.

What is 'Kirkification' and why has it received backlash?

What is 'Kirkification' and why has it received backlash?

How did counter-protesters react during the unveiling of the Charlie Kirk statue?

How did counter-protesters react during the unveiling of the Charlie Kirk statue?

What is the significance of the Charlie Kirk statue unveiled in Times Square?

What is the significance of the Charlie Kirk statue unveiled in Times Square?

Videos from the scene showed heated exchanges, shouting matches, and minor physical confrontations as the statue was being unveiled. Police officers then stepped in to separate the demonstrators.

Also read: 10 Charlie Kirk quotes that defined the TPUSA founder's beliefs, one year after his assassination

Charlie Kirk supporters heckled out of scene Shortly after, tensions erupted as demonstrators and Kirk's supporters clashed. As soon as the Kirk supporters got out of a cab, they were heckled. In response to the insults, they declared that "Nazis are losers" and insisted they were not Nazis.

Counter-protester Von Brown, who showed up wearing a sweatshirt that alluded to Kirk's murder and continuously yelled profanity-filled slogans at the late activist.

According to The Mirror US, Brown started a heated verbal exchange with Charlie Kirk supporters, including Staten Island resident James Zeits. During the argument, Zeits accused Brown of racism.

The confrontation eventually turned physical. Brown appeared to shove Zeits as other demonstrators moved in, though people nearby quickly separated the two men before the situation escalated further.

Additional arguments broke out as supporters marched along Seventh Avenue carrying pro-Kirk signs and chanting slogans including "I love Charlie Kirk" and "They can't kill us all." Counter-protesters responded with chants condemning Kirk. Several bystanders also shouted at the marchers as they passed through Times Square.

Videos shared online also captured multiple tense moments near Broadway. People from opposing sides traded insults. However, officers quickly intervened to keep the groups apart. No serious injuries were immediately reported, and authorities did not announce any arrests in connection with the clashes.