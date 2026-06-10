Chikei Rick Chow not guilty verdict sparks viral Chinese food boycott calls

A video calling for a boycott of Chinese food has gone viral on social media, days after a South Carolina jury acquitted a convenience store owner in the 2023 shooting death of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton. The clip has reignited debate over the verdict. A viral X video urging a boycott of Chinese food surfaced after the Chikei Rick Chow verdict. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

The viral video The video was shared by the X account @ClownWorld and shows a woman in a car addressing "brown sisters and brothers" and announcing, "We're boycotting Chinese food now." She framed the call as a response to the acquittal, saying that "if somebody can kill one of us then get away with it," a boycott was the answer. At the end of the clip, she said she was "boycottin' Chinese food" and asked viewers, “How about you?”

The post went viral days after a Richland County jury found convenience store owner Chikei Rick Chow not guilty of murder. Carmack-Belton's mother had also urged community members to boycott Asian-owned businesses where they felt Black customers were treated with suspicion, saying people should not "spend [their] dollar" in stores where they feel watched, per The State.

However, the video has not been independently verified by Ht.com.

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Replies under the video were largely dismissive and mocking. One user wrote, “Okay that just means there ain't going to be a line at any Chinese restaurant, that's fine with me I can get in and get my food quicker.”

Another commented, “We should start. Oh wait, they have nothing of substance to boycott.” A third wrote, “Boycott all black-owned businesses. Two can play this game!”

“How do we get them to boycott us? Someone please tell them how horrible they are.” wrote another.